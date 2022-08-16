Sirnaomics Develops Peptide Docking Vehicle (PDoV(TM)) Designed for an Enhanced GalNAc Delivery Platform for Novel siRNA Therapeutics

A proprietary GalNAc delivery system with enhanced Endosome Escape and Dual-Targeting

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and SUZHOU, China, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sirnaomics", stock code: 2257.HK), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, announced today that the Company has developed a Peptide Docking Vehicle (PDoV™) to achieve a peptide-enhanced GalNAc platform for siRNA drug delivery.

Sirnaomics' GalNAc platform takes advantage of a PDoV™ design that leverages selected small peptides which do not only possess an active endosomal escape property, but also provide two binding sites for the conjugation of dual-siRNA inhibitors. In cell culture and animal models, the PDoV-GalNAc platform has accelerated targeted gene knockdown more rapidly than with GalNAc alone, which is attributed to the rapid endosomal escape afforded by PDoV. In such studies, the maximal knockdown of the targeted gene occurred in the first week with the PDoV-GalNAc as compared to the third week with GalNAc alone.

The PDoV-GalNAc delivery technology can be effectively adapted for a dual-targeted siRNA therapeutic with different siRNAs, while targeting either two regions of the same mRNA or different mRNAs (of two drug targets). The dual-targeted PDoV-GalNAc siRNA construct has demonstrated an ability to increase the efficiency of targeted gene knockdown by 10 to 15 fold in vitro as compared to a single siRNA construct. Several novel siRNA drug candidates are currently under development using this technology, including STP135G, which targets the hepatocyte-expressed PCSK9 gene for Hypercholesterolemia, STP145G, which targets the viral mRNA for Hepatitis B virus, and STP165G, which targets hepatocyte-expressed Angiotensinogen for Hypertension.

"Sirnaomics has heavily invested in the GalNAc platform because it encompasses a unique design and innovative technology as compared to other platforms currently used for clinical development," said Dr. Patrick Lu, founder, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, President and CEO of Sirnaomics. "Based on our PDoV-GalNAc and GalAhead™-delivered siRNA drug candidates that are moving into clinical testing, Sirnaomics is well-positioned to develop new treatments for diseases related to liver hepatocytes. Our GalNAc and Polypeptide Nanoparticle (PNP) delivery technologies provide a solid foundation to serve broad unmet patient needs."

"Our in vitro and in vivo data has demonstrated the value of our PDoV design in addressing the challenge of improving endosomal escape for treatments developed with GalNAcdelivery," said Dr. David Evans, Executive Director and Chief Scientific Officer of Sirnaomics. "The PDoV-GalNAc delivery platform not only enhances the benefits of single siRNA therapeutics, but also advances the therapeutic efficacy of dual-targeted siRNA drug candidates. Sirnaomics' scientific team will continue to advance our novel RNAi therapeutics with development of such cutting-edge technology."

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutic for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

CONTACT:

David M. Evans, PhD

Executive Director and Chief Scientific Officer, Sirnaomics

Email: DavidEvans@sirnaomics.com

Investor Relations:

Nigel Yip

Chief Financial Officer, China, Sirnaomics

Email: NigelYip@sirnaomics.com

US Media Contact:

Alexis Feinberg

Tel: +1 203 939 2225

Email: Alexis.Feinberg@westwicke.com

Asia Media Contact:

Bunny Lee

Tel: +852 3150 6707

Email: sirnaomics.hk@pordahavas.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sirnaomics Ltd.