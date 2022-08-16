Rightway Ranks No. 362 on the Inc. 5000 Annual List

Rightway's revenue growth of 1,626% placed it #362 on the list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway, the revolutionary healthcare solution spanning care navigation and pharmacy benefits, has announced that it ranked no. 362 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The company's growth has been propelled through recognition and adoption of its innovative care navigation and pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) platforms by some of the nation's most forward-thinking employers.

Since its founding in 2017, Rightway has made major waves in the healthcare industry. First, it democratized clinical care navigation by creating a model that leverages technology to give every member clinician-led healthcare guidance at a fraction of the price of legacy solutions. Then, Rightway brought navigation to a place it's never been, the pharmacy benefit manager. Rightway's breakthrough PBM is a re-architected, transformed solution that's upending the industry, regularly beating out the major players as employers get tired of the games, opacity, and rising prices that the 'Big 3' have made standard practice in pharmacy benefits.

"The last two years have brought a tidal wave of energy to the healthcare space; employers are eager to change the status quo, they want to be innovative and transform healthcare for their employees, but they need to see results," said Jordan Feldman, co-founder and CEO of Rightway. "Recognition by Inc. crystalizes that more and more employers are seeing how much power they have, and we're excited to be on the journey with them. We have some big things on the horizon that prove our commitment to doing the right thing. Watch this space!"

Rightway harmonizes the entire healthcare system, creating a front door to care for over one million members. Its care navigation and PBM platforms get members to the highest quality of care and optimal therapies by inserting clinicians and pharmacists into their healthcare journey through a modern, mobile app. As the only solution across care navigation and pharmacy benefits, Rightway's unique data set enables a true panoramic patient view that informs "next-best-action" intelligence, delivered through one-on-one clinical guidance. Rightway's care navigation clients have a 15% reduction in their healthcare costs; employers who leverage Rightway's transparent PBM see an average of 18% savings on pharmacy spending in year one.

