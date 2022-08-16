Protecht, Inc. Ranks No. 30 in the Insurance Category on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

PHOENIX, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Protecht, Inc. has made the Inc. 5000 annual list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list is an incredible honor, and I am so proud of our phenomenal global workforce for getting us here. Our rocket ship is just starting to take off and is already stacked with proprietary award-winning technology, which greatly exceeds compliance and safety standards," said Protecht CEO Bryan Derbyshire. "But the jet fuel that will power us to new heights is our team."

Continued Derbyshire, "Our unrivaled talent base is what drives value for all of our stakeholders – consumers, clients, investors and insurance partners. They bring it every day and afford Protecht the opportunity to optimize our collective potential and maximize successes. We have a clear vision of where we want to go, and I cannot wait to see where we rank on next year's Inc. 5000 list."

Phoenix-based Protecht ranks No. 30 in the Insurance category on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list.

"Joining the distinguished roster of established companies in the insurance category on the Inc. 5000 list reinforces our history and propels our growth trajectory," said Casey Callinsky, chief growth officer of Protecht. "It's imperative that Protecht continue to couple insurance and technology in revolutionary ways to disrupt the status quo of the experience economy so that we can continue to help our clients impact how future generations view, value and purchase protection for experiences, services and merchandise."

The Inc 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

