LOCKTON TENNESSEE WELCOMES JAY BROWN AS PRESIDENT

Jay Brown joins as the first President in the Tennessee market for Lockton

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton welcomes Jay Brown to the firm's Nashville and Memphis offices as President, where he will focus on all areas of growth for Lockton.

With an impressive 25 year track record for helping his clients succeed and growing businesses, Jay joins as the first President in the Tennessee market for Lockton.

In his role, he will be responsible for culture, performance and business growth. Jay will also oversee client relationships, guide service teams, and advise global businesses on human capital and risk management strategies.

"I'm excited to hit the ground running and help Lockton strengthen their presence in the Tennessee market," said Jay. "I'll work alongside my clients to find creative solutions for their most pressing business concerns."

"As Lockton Tennessee's first President, we look forward to creating an environment for Jay to lead this dynamic team towards success," said Brian Roberts, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Lockton Midwest. "A successful team leads to successful clients, which is always our top priority."

Jay is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University where he received his Bachelor of Science in Finance and alumni of the Nashville Health Care Council Fellows.

ABOUT LOCKTON

Lockton is the world's largest privately held brokerage firm that provides insurance, risk management, employee benefits and retirement consulting services. What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 7,500 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For over three decades, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance."

To view and apply for open positions in Lockton's Nashville office visit lockton.com/careers

