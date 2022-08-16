BlueHalo Awarded $24M Contract for TITAN C-UAS™ Systems

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded BlueHalo Titan Defense a $24M contract to procure multiple Titan C-UAS systems. Titan, BlueHalo's AI/ML-powered RF-based Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) solution, is the DoD's recent selection as a Program of Record (POR) capability.

Incorporation into the POR and this subsequent award serves as a milestone achievement for the Titan system after providing uncompromised C-UAS force protection to America's servicemen and women abroad in all Combatant Commands, as well as critical homeland defense in the United States for over five years. The undisclosed government customer will use Titan systems for pre-deployment activities, mobile security, fixed site protection, and dismounted operations while deployed.

"Titan acts as a force multiplier for our troops," said Jonathan Moneymaker, BlueHalo's Chief Executive Officer. "Harnessing BlueHalo's industry-leading artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, Titan creates a sphere of threat detection and protection around soldiers and key military assets–providing an innovative, affordable, easy-to-use system to save warfighter lives and ensure mission success."

BlueHalo's Titan product family helps customers make better, smarter, faster decisions that save lives. It combines the latest in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and adaptive countermeasures in order to autonomously protect frontline personnel from weaponized unmanned systems. Customer trust in Titan technology spans Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, U.S. Special Operations Forces, and Federal Departments.

"We celebrate another contract award for Titan­–not only because it demonstrates the system's superior C-UAS force protection but because more front-line soldiers will now have access to an effective tool that will help bring them home safely," said Dan Gillings, BlueHalo Sector President. "Through BlueHalo's layered defense solutions like Titan, ARGUS perimeter security system, and LOCUST laser weapon and tracking systems, BlueHalo continues to meet the toughest challenges with innovative technology and inspired engineering–safeguarding our warfighters and nation."

As the counter-drone industry's market leader in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and adaptive electronic attacks, BlueHalo continues to deploy multi-domain solutions that address the military's modernization priorities at scale. Titan C-UAS uses an automated decision engine to match threats with optimized electronic countermeasures without requiring an operator's manual response, interpretation of the threat scenario, or expertise in discriminating complex frequency hopping spread spectrum signal characteristics.

BlueHalo provides industry-leading capabilities in the domains of Space Superiority, Space Technology, Directed Energy/Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), Autonomy, Advanced Radio Frequency (RF), Cyber, and Signals Intelligence (SIGINT). BlueHalo focuses on inspired engineering to develop, transition, and field next-generation capabilities to solve the most complex challenges of our customers' critical missions and reestablish our national security posture in the near-peer contested arena. www.bluehalo.com

