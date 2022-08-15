One Year Since the End of the War in Afghanistan: Cohen Veterans Network Helps Veterans and Military Families Get #BackToBetter

One Year Since the End of the War in Afghanistan: Cohen Veterans Network Helps Veterans and Military Families Get #BackToBetter

CVN Provides Support to the Military Community as They Manage the Mental Health Impacts of Their Service

STAMFORD, Conn. , Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As August marks one year since the end of the War in Afghanistan, an entire generation of veterans and military families are faced with managing the lasting mental health impacts, and common transition challenges associated with their service. That's where Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) comes in, helping post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families get #BackToBetter with high-quality, accessible mental health services.

Over 3.7 million veterans have served in the post-9/11 era. Some mental health challenges experienced by this population include anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with PTSD impacting 11-20% of Iraq and Afghanistan War veterans. Meanwhile, each year approximately 200,000 men and women transition out of U.S. military service and return to life as civilians. About half of post-9/11 veterans report it was somewhat (32%) or very (16%) difficult for them to readjust to civilian life after their military service.

"As we mark one year since the withdrawal from Afghanistan, this may be a challenging time for some in our veteran community as they're reminded of, and reflect on, their time in the military," says Cohen Veterans Network President & CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan. "We want to encourage anyone struggling to reach out for help today, tomorrow or at any point in their journey as they manage the mental health impacts associated with their service. It's important for people to understand that treatment works, and it can truly help them get back to better."

Since its inception in April 2016, CVN has provided mental health services to over 32,000 individuals. Care is available to post-9/11 veterans, service members and military family members through the network's 21 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics across the country. Clients are treated for a wide variety of mental health challenges including PTSD, depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. The network's Evidence-Based Practices are built on the best current research and are proven to work. Treatment is available in person or via CVN Telehealth, face-to-face video therapy.

Hear from veterans and military family members as they share stories of hope and success after seeking mental health treatment through CVN at cohenveteransnetwork.org/backtobetter.

ABOUT COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) is a 501(c)(3) national not-for-profit philanthropic organization for post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members and their families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. It was established in 2016 by philanthropist Steven A. Cohen with a commitment of $275 million to build the network. Learn more about CVN here.

View original content:

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network