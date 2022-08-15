LP Building Solutions Awards More Than 50 College Scholarships to Employees' Children for the 2022-23 Academic Year

More than $2.2 million in scholarships has been awarded to 420 students through the LP Scholarship Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced that it has awarded 56 college scholarships to the children of LP employees for the 2022–23 academic year.

Since 2001, LP has provided more than $2.2 million in scholarships to help over 420 students complete their education.

The LP Scholarship Program recognizes and rewards the accomplishments of employees' children who excel in their studies and make positive contributions in their communities.

"The LP Scholarship Program has given me an incredible opportunity to further my post-secondary education," said first-year recipient and Northern Michigan University freshman Allison LaVarnway, daughter of LP Sagola Maintenance Superintendent Mike LaVarnway. "As a student pursuing my bachelor's degree in hopes of enrolling in veterinary school, the contribution LP is providing to my education is extremely helpful. I am beyond grateful for this scholarship program whose goal is helping students like me to realize their dreams."

Recipients are awarded up to $6,000 for four years of full-time undergraduate study or until the student has completed their academic program, whichever comes first. Twenty-two first-time recipients and 34 renewal recipients received LP scholarships for the 2022–23 academic year.

"My daughter, Emily, is a proud recipient of this scholarship," said James Edelen, resource manager at LP's Carthage, Texas facility. "She works very hard to keep her grades up all while also working 30-50 hours per week to pay for her additional costs of living and school. She is proud to receive this scholarship, and I am proud to work for a company willing to invest in the next generation of leaders."

"The people are the most vital part of any successful company," said LP Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources and Transformation Officer, Robin Everhart. "The LP Scholarship Program for the children of our employees, as well as the Tuition Assistance Program for employees themselves, supports not only the growth and development of tomorrow's leaders but provides a real and tangible boost to the well-being of our LP families today. We are immensely proud of the work this year's scholarship recipients have done in the classroom and in their communities, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue their academic journeys."

The LP Scholarship Program is administered by Scholarship America. Submissions are evaluated based on each student's academic record, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience, statement of goals and aspirations, personal or family difficulties, and an outside appraisal. Financial need as calculated by Scholarship America must be demonstrated for the student to be awarded a scholarship.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and more), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

