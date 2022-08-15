Five VTech® and LeapFrog® Toys Selected as Esteemed Toy of the Year Award Finalists

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® and LeapFrog® announced five products are finalists for The Toy Foundation's Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards. VTech's Level Up Gaming Chair™ and LeapFrog's 100 Things That Go™ book are both finalists for Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year. Additionally, the VTech DJ Beat Boxer™ and LeapFrog My Pal Scout Smarty Paws™ have both been nominated for Plush Toy of the Year. In the Preschool Toy of the Year category, LeapFrog's Clean Sweep Learning Caddy™ is a finalist.

"It is always an honor to be nominated as Toy of the Year, and we are delighted that five of our toys are finalists this year!" said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "These nominations are a testament to our dedication to continually create toys that both parents and children love."

The winners will be announced at the TOTY Awards celebration on September 20, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. The TOTY Awards are a key fundraiser for The Toy Foundation to support its year-round philanthropic work to deliver the comfort, joy, and extraordinary physical, emotional, and educational benefits of play to children in need. Visit www.toyfoundation.org for more information.

Additional details about VTech and LeapFrog TOTY finalists can be found at www.vtechkids.com and www.leapfrog.com. The finalists include:

VTech ® Level Up Gaming Chair ™ : Serious(ly cute) little gamers get their very own preschool game station with the Level Up Gaming Chair ™ —with no Wi-Fi and no worries. Be just like the big-kid gamers with a swivel chair, joystick and pretend headphones. The interactive gaming tablet teaches letters, numbers, animals and music with gaming sound effects. Take newbies to the next level of learning with activities that help kids progress from letters and phonics to words and meanings on a tablet that turns gaming time into learning time! The portable tablet easily detaches from the tray, which kids can use for snacks, drawing or story time. Grab a seat, it's game on! ( $49.99 , ages 1½ - 4 years)

VTech® DJ Beat Boxer™: DJ Beat Boxer ™ is a pawsome new musical friend. DJ's a music-mixing pupper, so scratch her head, boop her nose, shake her paw, press her ear or push the buttons on her headphones. Each interaction adds layers to the music so you and DJ can create a new song together! Press her headphones buttons to start a rhythm and add in backbeats or harmonies. Add more cool sounds like record-scratching sounds by scratching her head or touch her nose for an air horn effect. You can even press DJ's ear to record a quick phrase to drop into your song. Her head will nod along to the music while her jowls flap to the beat. Give DJ lots of love and she'll bark, sneeze and more. Cuddle DJ or create a mix that moves you! ( $37.99 , ages 3 years and up)

LeapFrog ® 100 Things That Go ™ : Take a road trip to the land of learning with the 100 Things That Go ™ interactive book! Hear 100+ words about modes of transportation from dog sleds and dump trucks to skates and school buses. Six double-sided, touch-sensitive pages feature vocabulary in English and Spanish. Simply flip the language switch to hear words, phrases and descriptions in either language. Triple the fun with three play modes so you can learn about Words, Sounds and Fun Facts on every page of this bilingual book for kids. The light-up star plays two learning songs in English and Spanish. The imaginative artwork engages kiddos with detail-rich illustrations. On the road, on the sea, on the job and in your neighborhood—this portable book gives little ones a window into ways to move in the world around them. Story time is learning time with LeapFrog books. ( $19.99 , ages 18 months and up)

LeapFrog ® My Pal Scout Smarty Paws ™ : Cute, cuddly and customizable, My Pal Scout Smarty Paws ™ makes the perfect friend for your little one. Touch-sensitive front paws feature sensors that begin silly reactions, music, games and mindfulness exercises when little ones hold both paws and stops when they let go to introduce cause and effect. Scout's paws can help create magical moments for kids and caregivers when they hold hands with each other and the toy adding an interactive experience everyone will love. Personalize the play and learning across more than 15 activities by programming Scout with the child's name, favorite food, color and animal. Scout will introduce your child to first words, counting, and feelings and emotions. He will even teach your child how to spell their own name! His ears and back paws also have little surprises. Press the ears to play 40+ songs, lullabies, and melodies, or to explore games and activities. The right back paw button activates nighttime mode that plays soft lullabies for 5, 10 or 15 minutes to help soothe little ones to sleep. ( $24.99 , ages 6 months and up)

Mop, hop, spin and sweep with the Clean Sweep Learning Caddy™! Let kids clean up "messes" while they're still excited to use a broom — your future self will thank you! Your today self (and your child) will love how the cute lil' face on the bucket lights up and sings as kids pretend to clean. The interactive caddy brings learning into clean-up time with imagination. Uh, oh! Muddy paw prints on the floor. Grab the green mop to clean it! The soap pump makes funny squirting sounds as you pump out the imaginary soap. One, two, three. Now press the pedal to see the mop spinnity-spin! Show kids that cleaning actually can be all fun and games with boogie-down dance breaks. Follow fun directions like, "Hop while you mop! Now dance to the left and dance to the right!" ( $29.99 , ages 3 years and up)

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

About The Toy Foundation

The Toy Foundation (TTF) is a 501 (c)3 children's charity whose mission is to provide philanthropic support and the vital commodity of play to children and families in need, across the country and globe. TTF's donations represent the charitable works of TTF and the toy industry. Last year, TTF provided $360K in cash grants to nearly 4 million children severely impacted by the pandemic. Since its inception in 2003, TTF's signature Toy Bank has provided $225 million in toys to more than 26 million underserved children coping with serious illness, enduring temporary home placements in the foster care system, living with domestic violence, and/or dealing with natural disasters. TTF is also broadening its mission to provide grant funding to children's hospitals to encourage healing through play and to foster a diverse and inclusive culture and pipeline of talent for the toy industry.

