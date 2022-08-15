Digi-Key Electronics and NI to Host Webinar on Using Python to Automate NI DAQ Hardware

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, will host a webinar in collaboration with NI on Thursday, August 23, at 11 a.m. CDT titled "Using Python to Automate NI DAQ Hardware."

Digi-Key’s upcoming webinar with NI will highlight the benefits of using NI hardware with Python. (PRNewswire)

During the webinar, Austin Stanton, senior solution marketer at NI, will walk participants through the benefits of using NI hardware with Python, the steps to get to first measurement and to complete your test process, and how to use NI's no-code FlexLogger software.

The webinar will also cover:

Using Python and getting quality data

Having test system flexibility and scalability with NI hardware

Creating simple automated test sequences

"NI's automated test and measurement products help engineers advance their projects faster by helping them analyze the data from their systems in real time," said Eric Halvorson, partnership marketing manager at Digi-Key. "Our webinar will help attendees learn the best of both worlds by using Python's simplicity and NI DAQ's hardware quality and robustness."

To attend the webinar, submit a registration form. If you can't attend the live webinar, Digi-Key will send the recording after the event to those who register.

For more information about NI and to order from their product portfolio, visit the Digi-Key website.

