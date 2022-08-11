QUINT (QUINT) Gets Listed on XT.com

SINGAPORE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com , the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, is thrilled to announce its listing of the Quint (QUINT) token on August 10, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC). The trading pair for this listing is QUINT/USDT.

Members of the exchange's community and QUINT token holders now have another trading option added to their portfolio. The listing is an opportunity for digital asset enthusiasts to trade Quint at a competitive price and low fees.

QUINT is the token powering the Quint ecosystem. Quint's motto is 'Connecting the Metaverse to the Real World', unlocking unique value and visible benefits for its investors. Quint wants to increase global adoption of crypto, deFi and blockchain technologies by offering mainstream investors the reliability, low risk and culture of delivery that they want.

Quint delivers real-world rewards along with high crypto returns, enabled through revolutionary super-staking pools that offer incredible luxury prizes such as limited edition timepieces, luxury stays in Dubai, supercar experiences and much more. Quint's Boutique NFT Marketplace also connects the real world with the metaverse by delivering NFT art to buyers' doors in beautiful physical Token Frames. Quint's ecosystem also includes a Metaverse Arts Club and Merchandise Shop.

The XT.com team expressed that with the Quint (QUINT) listing on the exchange, they will be onboarding more and more popular cryptocurrencies, which will be announced later. Users can expect more exciting listings apart from QUINT in the coming days.

To be active in trading, QUINT/USDT users were encouraged to start depositing their crypto holdings on August 9, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC). Trading commenced on August 10, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC). On August 11, 2022, at 10:00 (UTC), withdrawals were made available to participants trading the token.

Jonathan Shih, the Head of MEA (Middle East & Africa) at XT.com, highlighted, "We will soon list the QUINT token on our platform. This new listing is a remarkable milestone for us, and we will be anticipated in supporting QUINT's mission of connecting the Metaverse to the real world while uplifting the users' taste in luxury through the QUINT token."

About Quint (QUINT)

Quint (QUINT) is a revolutionary platform commissioned by veteran investors. Quint delivers real-world rewards along with crypto returns through incredible super-staking pools. With its motto of 'Connecting the Metaverse to the Real World', Quint is taking crypto mainstream by offering reliability, rewards and returns. The Quint ecosystem includes the Boutique NFT Marketplace, Metaverse Arts Club and Merchandise Shop.

Website: https://quint.io/

About XT.com

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.com is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.com now serves more than 4.5 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, and 30+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, XT.com also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.com.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com