PureCycle Technologies Provides Second Quarter 2022 Update

-Project debt financing to fund Augusta's first two purification lines and three East Coast PreP facilities expected to be completed by the fourth quarter.

-Received FDA prenotification letter confirming that the company will receive an agency opinion letter for the use of food-grade post-industrial recycled materials for all food types under Conditions of Use A-H, and a Letter of No Objection (LNO) for all food types under Conditions of Use E-G for food-grade post-consumer (stadium trash) recycled feedstock.

-PureCycle's flagship purification facility in Ironton, Ohio, ("Ironton") remains on schedule, targeting mechanical completion in the fourth quarter 2022 and expected pellet production by year-end 2022.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, today announced a corporate update and financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022.

Management Commentary

Dustin Olson, PureCycle's Chief Executive Officer, said, "PureCycle continued to build on its operational momentum during the second quarter of 2022 and execute against its strategic growth plan. The operational start-up of our flagship facility in Ironton remains on track and marks a significant milestone in PureCycle's commercial path to addressing the global plastic waste crisis. Our Augusta multi-line purification facility build-out is underway, with startup now expected to be in the first quarter of 2024. We continued to expand our feedstock supply network, with full allocation of Ironton and the first two lines in Augusta through multi-year commitments.

"PureCycle remains steadfast in its mission to advance the sustainable plastic revolution through its unique purification process. Our inaugural ESG report highlights PureCycle's commitment to sustainability with LCA data expecting to support a lower carbon footprint and reduction in energy expenditure as compared to traditional plastic production. PureCycle aims to mitigate its environmental footprint through proactive evaluation of operational impacts from preprocessing through pellet production. We look forward to updating the market with a more in-depth evaluation once our Ironton facility becomes fully operational."

Larry Somma, PureCycle's Chief Financial Officer, added, "We are pleased that project debt financing is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022. Upon the anticipated closing of this transaction, we expect to have sufficient capital to fund Augusta's first two purification lines and three East Coast PreP facilities."

Operational Update

PureCycle's flagship purification facility in Ironton remains on track with mechanical completion expected in the fourth quarter 2022 followed by initial pellet production by year-end. We are in the final phases of construction with 14 of the 26 modules delivered and lifted into place. In addition, PureCycle is nearing completion of its feed preprocessing ("PreP") build out and full commissioning is underway. The Ironton purification facility will have an annual capacity of 107 million pounds per year of Ultra-Pure Recycled ("UPR") resin.

During the second quarter, the Company's engineering, procurement, and construction activities at its first multi-line purification facility in Augusta continued to make progress. Due to the current economic climate, current projections anticipate mechanical completion, startup, and full commissioning in 2024. The PureCycle team is integrating lessons learned, and improvements from the Ironton construction into the Augusta development, which we expect will improve installation efficiency.

On May 25, 2022, PureCycle received a prenotification letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirming that the company will receive an agency opinion letter for the use of food-grade post-industrial recycled materials for all food types under Conditions of Use A-H, and a Letter of No Objection (LNO) for all food types under Conditions of Use E-G for food-grade post-consumer (stadium trash) recycled feedstock. The Company currently plans for additional testing and intends to make further LNO submissions for additional Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) sources and expanded conditions of use.

The Company recently announced three leadership changes effective August 5, 2022. Mike Otworth, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of PureCycle, resigned and Dustin Olson, PureCycle's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Manufacturing Officer, was promoted to the role of CEO and joined the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Olson has been with PureCycle since January 2021, leading technical, manufacturing and project operations. Dan Coombs, a current member of PureCycle's Board of Directors, was appointed, upon Mr. Otworth's departure, to the newly created position of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Feedstock and Commercial Update

PureCycle has continued to advance the feedstock procurement pipeline, with approximately 329 million pounds of polypropylene under Letter of Intent (LOI), to fully supply the first two lines of PureCycle's Augusta's purification facility. The Company continues to focus on securing feed for additional feedstock capacity and is actively targeting feed streams that are currently being landfilled or incinerated. PureCycle's current feedstock supply pipeline comprises three diverse types of waste streams: post-consumer non-curbside, post-consumer curbside, and post-industrial. During the second quarter, PureCycle's PureZero program expanded its recycling partnerships to include the Jacksonville Jaguars and is continuing with an expanded list of targets outside of stadium venues to advance PureZero concepts.

Augusta's purification lines 1 and 2 are currently 70% allocated through multi-year offtake contractual agreements and commitments, with notable volume derived from packaging converters. PureCycle continues to make progress on negotiations for the remaining 30% of available offtake. The market's continuing interest in PureCycle's UPR resin is demonstrated through the full offtake allocation of the Ironton facility and the acceptance of its Feedstock+ pricing model being implemented at Augusta.

To enhance feedstock supply for the Augusta multi-line purification facility and maximize transportation efficiencies, the Company is continuing to develop three regional feedstock PreP facilities along the East Coast. PureCycle currently anticipates its first regional PreP facility in Central Florida to be operational during the fourth quarter of 2022, with an annual sorting capacity of 115 million pounds of mixed plastic. During the second quarter, PureCycle selected two new locations to supply the Augusta multi-line purification facility: Denver, Pennsylvania, and on-site at the Augusta, Georgia facility. Additionally, the Company anticipates PreP facilities in Denver, Pennsylvania and Augusta, Georgia to be operational in the second half of 2023. The Denver, Pennsylvania PreP facility is expected to have a sort capacity of 175 million pounds annually and the Augusta PreP facility is expected to have a sort capacity of 263 million pounds and wash capacity of 331 million pounds annually.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had total liquidity of $516.4 million including $349.8 million of cash, cash equivalents and debt securities available for sale and $166.6 million in restricted cash. PureCycle had $249.6 million in debt and accrued interest, less $16.6 million of discount and issuance costs as of June 30, 2022. PureCycle's Ironton flagship purification facility's budget estimate is approximately $300 million, which was primarily funded through bond financing.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented solvent-driven purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as No. 5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process is designed to remove color, odor, and other impurities from No. 5 plastic waste resulting in an ultra-pure recycled (UPR) plastic that can be recycled and reused over and over again, changing our relationship with plastic. www.purecycle.com

