Jingxi City Establishes a Cross-border E-commerce Experience Center to Create a New Model of Border Trade

NANNING, China, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Jingxi Cross-border E-commerce Experience Center & Jingxi E-commerce Public Service Center in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was inaugurated. This new model of cross-border e-commerce will help reduce the operation and management costs of cross-border trade enterprises, improve the facilitation level of cross-border trade, and also help Jingxi characteristic agricultural products "go global, expand its markets, and sold globally".

Deng Peibin, chairman of Guangxi Jingxi Ruitai Food Co., Ltd., said that the company mainly sold Jingxi's big-fruit hawthorn and other characteristic agricultural products through offline channels in the past. Now, through Jingxi Cross-border E-commerce platform, more products can be sold to the whole world. According to the data of Jingxi E-commerce Office, in the first half of 2022, the e-commerce transactions in Jingxi continued to improve, with the network sales of rural products of RMB 9,440,000.

According to the Publicity Department of Jingxi City, Jingxi is located near the China-Vietnam border. Longbang Port is one of China's national first-class ports. After becoming an international port in 2021, people, goods and vehicles from all over the world can enter or leave the country through Longbang Port. Jingxi Cross-border E-commerce Experience Center will rely on Longbang Port to carry out the construction of public service platforms for cross-border e-commerce and digital border trade, improve the customs clearance efficiency of the port, improve the cross-border shopping experience, optimize the business environment, and boost the economic development of the port.

