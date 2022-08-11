Arkose Labs Hires Visionary Marketer Prashant Nirmal as CMO; Adds 25-year Marketing Veteran Heather Zynczak to the Board of Directors and Appoints Softbank Investment Advisers CTO Wil Bolivar as Board Observer

Senior-level appointments tapped to help company chart next stage of strategic growth in the bot management, account security, and online fraud detection sector

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs , the global leader in fraud deterrence and account security, today announced three executive-level appointments. Prashant Nirmal has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). He will report directly to founder and CEO Kevin Gosschalk and have a seat on the executive leadership team. Heather Zynczak former CMO of Pluralsight and Domo has been appointed to the Board of Directors, and Wil Bolivar, CTO of Softbank Investment Advisers, joins the Board of Directors in the role of Observer.

Arkose Labs hires new CMO and appoints two members to the Board. (PRNewswire)

Nirmal is a proven leader with deep experience in the cybersecurity space.

A seasoned CMO, Nirmal boasts deep security industry experience and is known for developing transformational marketing strategies combined with an innovative approach to operations. He takes the helm as Arkose Labs' marketing chief to further distinguish the company's position in the marketplace and drive profitable revenue-generation opportunities that accelerate growth. He is responsible for the global marketing function, including demand generation strategy, business development, brand programs, corporate communications, and product marketing.

"Nirmal is a proven leader with deep experience in the cybersecurity space and knows how to connect with our key buyers in a way that enables their success," said Gosschalk. "His go-to-market expertise coupled with his knowledge of the challenges and opportunities CISOs face every day will be of enormous value as we take Arkose Labs to the next level."

"Consumers' online accounts are one of the most lucrative attack points fraudsters are targeting today," said Nirmal. "Arkose Labs provides the leading technology solutions that are essential for weeding out bad actors from good users, ensuring that fraudsters don't profit from attacks and that consumers have a care-free online experience. I'm honored to join the executive ranks at Arkose Labs to support the company's mission and growth goals."

In addition to Nirmal's hire, the company appointed Heather Zynczak to the Board of Directors. Zynczak has deep marketing experience built on the foundation of an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and decades of experience in leading growth initiatives at technology businesses. She currently serves on the Board of three software companies, including Demandbase, Thryv, and ExpertVoice. Earlier in her career she worked for Fortune 500 companies Oracle and then SAP before being tapped to lead the global marketing functions as CMO at startups Domo and Pluralsight, where she founded Women of Pluralsight. Of the current six Board members, Zynczak is the second woman director alongside Dafina Toncheva, of U.S. Venture Partners. Gosschalk noted her appointment reflects the company's commitment to diversity.

"Throughout the past quarter, Heather has been advising our company's marketing efforts, bringing strategic and process innovation as well as decisive guidance to the function," Gosschalk said. "Due to her firm understanding of our company and the marketplace, she also helped steer the search and selection of our new marketing chief."

In July, the company added Wil Bolivar as Board Observer. A seasoned, senior-level technology executive, Bolivar currently serves as CTO at Softbank Investment Advisers. Bolivar will leverage his new appointment to support Arkose Labs' expansion and reach into the marketplace to assist the company in realizing its ultimate goal. Softbank Vision Fund 2 led Arkose Labs's Series C $70 million capital raise, which closed in May 2021.

"Wil brings a new point of view to Arkose Labs' Board of Directors," Gosschalk said. "Every day he walks in the shoes of our most senior-level buyers. I'm looking forward to him helping us anticipate the business issues CTOs, CIOs, and CISOs will be dealing with in the next 12 to 18 months to ensure we are aligning our solutions where they and their peers are taking their companies."

Find out more about the Arkose Labs leadership team here .

The most recognizable enterprise brands in the world, like Microsoft, Snap, PayPal, and Roblox select Arkose Labs for its account security and fraud prevention technology that thwarts fraudsters by driving their ROI on attacks to zero.

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs' mission is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. Its AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. The company offers the world's first and only $1 million credential stuffing warranty. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia, San Jose, Costa Rica, and London, UK, the company debuted as the 83rd fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Fast500 ranking.

Jean Creech Avent

Global Head of Brand and Communications

Arkose Labs

j.creechavent@arkoselabs.com

+1 843-986-8229

Follow Arkose Labs on LinkedIn , Twitter, YouTube , and Facebook

Arkose Labs (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arkose Labs