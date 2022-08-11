Action1 Sees 342% Growth due to Demand for Streamlined Vulnerability Remediation, According to 2022 Half-Year Results

The work-from-anywhere reality and growing number of security vulnerabilities drive demand for Action1's cloud-native RMM platform.

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, provider of the #1 secure and easy-to-use remote monitoring and management (RMM) cloud platform, today announced its results for the half-year ending June 30, 2022, which highlight 342% sales growth, boosted by resonating product offerings. Action1 also reported new industry research, top industry awards, and professional recognition.

The spectacular sales growth was boosted by the Action1's resonating product offerings

Market momentum

In line with its mission of empowering companies and managed service providers (MSPs) to secure and support today's work-from-anywhere workforce more effectively, Action1 started providing its platform free for the first 100 endpoints.

Action1 simplified migration to its platform by enabling organizations that utilize other RMM tools to use Action1 RMM for free until their contract with their current vendor expires.

Industry recognition

Research

"Today, IT professionals in internal IT departments and MSPs struggle to remediate a staggering number of vulnerabilities in a new hybrid work environment," said Alex Vovk, CEO and co-founder of Action1. "Since any delays can result in ransomware infections and other security incidents, demand for cloud-native tools that help IT teams streamline vulnerability remediation in a cost-effective manner will continue to grow."

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is the provider of the #1 secure and easy-to-use cloud-native RMM that delivers real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and IT assets. It enables security risk mitigation via policy-based patching and deployment of OS and third-party software, and includes a remote desktop compliant with modern privacy laws. The company was founded by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters to give companies and MSPs a modern and secure alternative to legacy on-premises solutions that do not function in hybrid workforce environments. For more information, please visit www.action1.com.

