Wix Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue of $345.2 million , up 9% y/y, and $349.0 million on a constant currency basis, up 11% y/y

Total bookings of $354.6 million , up 3% y/y, and $365.2 million on a constant currency basis, up 7% y/y

Partners continue to turn to the Wix platform, resulting in partners revenue of $84.9 million or 25% of total revenue, up 31% y/y and representing a two year CAGR of 56%

Cost reduction plan expected to generate approximately $150 million of annualized cost savings and accelerate margin expansion

Launched a new Wix Editor experience, combining AI capabilities with new advanced features to create an even more powerful and intuitive web creation experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the third quarter.

"We are pleased with our fundamental business improvement this quarter as Wix continues to be the go-to platform for any type of user and any type of business globally," said Avishai Abrahami, Wix Co-founder and CEO. "The strong results of our growth initiatives continue. Despite the current macroeconomic environment, we are focused on what is under our control — driving operational efficiencies to accelerate our path to profitability while continuing to execute on growth initiatives, such as launching the new Wix Editor this quarter. We remain committed to executing on our three-year financial plan, enhancing our differentiated business model and delivering innovative capabilities for our users to drive shareholder value."

Lior Shemesh, CFO at Wix, added, "Our results this quarter reflect continued market-wide volatility. We are executing on the three-year plan we shared in May and are undertaking a cost reduction plan that we expect will save approximately $150 million in annualized expenses. These cost reduction measures are expected to accelerate expansion of our gross margin and operating margin as well as help us achieve our free cash flow target as presented in our three-year plan even if market conditions continue to be challenged in 2023."

Cost reduction plan

As part of our commitment to execute on the three-year plan and achieve the free cash flow targets introduced at our Analyst Day in May, today we are announcing a set of comprehensive cost reduction measures that will result in approximately $150 million of annualized cost savings. These savings are not one-time in nature and will continue to be realized on a run-rate basis. Approximately 20% of the annualized savings are expected to be realized already in 2022. Further, these cost savings do not include any reduction to our user acquisition marketing investments that we adjust to match our TROI thresholds, which we have not changed.

We expect that these reductions in our cost structure will result in free cash flow as a percentage of revenue (excluding headquarters capital expenditures) to be in line with our three-year plan and accelerate margin expansion ahead of the three-year plan in 2023 and beyond.

Key aspects of the plan include right-sizing our workforce and future hiring targets across multiple functions to realign with the operating environment today and optimizing additional operating costs that are not revenue generating.

We continue to take a deeper look to identify additional areas of productivity improvements across our care, sales and marketing, and engineering functions as well as opportunities to rationalize our real estate footprint, among other potential levers.

These measures will allow us to increase our focus on and investment in our highest conviction growth opportunities.

Many of these actions are already underway. Of these $150 million of annualized savings, roughly 25% will come from cost of revenue, mainly our care organization, which will lead to approximately 200 basis points of gross margin improvement in 2023 compared to our three-year plan presented in May. The other 75% of savings will come primarily from operating expenses with a small amount being capital expenditures.

Q2 2022 Financial Results



Total revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was $345.2 million , up 9% y/y and representing a two year CAGR of 21% Transaction revenue was $36.8 million , up 13% y/y

Total bookings in the second quarter of 2022 were $354.6 million , up 3% y/y and representing a two year CAGR of 15%

Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the second quarter of 2022 was 61%

Total non-GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 62%

GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2022 was $111.2 million , or $1.92 per share

Non-GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2022 was $7.8 million , or $0.14 per share

Net cash used by operating activities for the second quarter of 2022 was $(2.7) million , while capital expenditures totaled $13.2 million , leading to free cash flow of $(15.9) million

Financial Outlook

Our guidance for the second half reflects demand that has reset to pre-COVID-19 levels and FX rate headwinds experienced since May.

For Q3, we expect total revenue to be $341 to $345 million, representing 7 - 8% y/y growth. For the full year, we now expect revenue to grow 8 - 10% y/y. These ranges include the impact of y/y FX rates through July, discontinued commercial activities in Russia and the assumption that market conditions remain challenged for the remainder of the year.

We expect free cash flow to be roughly 2 - 3% of revenue in 2022, inclusive of the cost reduction plan and y/y FX rate headwinds through July. On a y/y constant currency basis, this would translate into free cash flow margin of 4 - 5% of revenue for full year 2022.

Despite these lower revenue growth expectations, we expect that the cost reduction plan we have implemented will allow free cash flow as a percentage of revenue (excluding headquarters capital expenditures) in 2023 to be in line with the three-year plan outlined in May and drive accelerated gross and operating margins compared to the plan even if market conditions continue to be challenged in 2023. We are committed to this plan and are taking the necessary actions to achieve it.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: bookings, cumulative cohort bookings, bookings on a constant currency basis, revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, free cash flow margins, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP financial expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or FX neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Bookings is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues and the change in unbilled contractual obligations for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Bookings include cash receipts for premium subscriptions purchased by users as well as cash we collect from business solutions, as well as payments due to us under the terms of contractual agreements for which we may have not yet received payment. Cash receipts for premium subscriptions are deferred and recognized as revenues over the terms of the subscriptions. Cash receipts for payments and the majority of the additional products and services (other than Google Workspace) are recognized as revenues upon receipt. Committed payments are recognised as revenue as we fulfill our obligation under the terms of the contractual agreement. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income), amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude capital expenditures associated with our new headquarters. Free cash flow margins represent free cash flow divided by revenue. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP financial expense represents financial expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for unrealized gains of equity investments, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and non-operating foreign exchange expenses. Non-GAAP tax expense represents tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, cumulative cohort bookings, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) as a key operating metric. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) all active Creative Subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period, multiplied by the monthly revenue of such Creative Subscriptions, other than domain registrations in effect on the last day of the period; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations; (iii) monthly revenue from other partnership agreements.

Wix.com Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP

(In thousands, except loss per share data)







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues















Creative Subscriptions $ 258,177

$ 235,891

$ 513,145

$ 462,327

Business Solutions 87,047

79,684

173,676

154,027



345,224

315,575

686,821

616,354



















Cost of Revenues















Creative Subscriptions 66,252

58,271

131,125

114,017

Business Solutions 68,605

62,641

138,481

120,694



134,857

120,912

269,606

234,711



















Gross Profit 210,367

194,663

417,215

381,643



















Operating expenses:















Research and development 121,618

104,199

241,483

199,285

Selling and marketing 120,780

123,021

277,494

267,476

General and administrative 42,991

39,411

88,677

73,805

Total operating expenses 285,389

266,631

607,654

540,566

Operating loss (75,022)

(71,968)

(190,439)

(158,923)

Financial income (expenses), net (46,926)

143,969

(191,399)

176,894

Other income 58

41

104

106

Income (loss) before taxes on income (121,890)

72,042

(381,734)

18,077

Taxes on income (tax benefit) (10,652)

34,409

(43,207)

42,558

Net income (loss) $ (111,238)

$ 37,633

$ (338,527)

$ (24,481)





































Basic net income (loss) per share $ (1.92)

$ 0.66

$ (5.87)

$ (0.43)

Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 57,943,140

57,306,260

57,712,372

56,793,411



















Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (1.92)

$ 0.60

$ (5.87)

$ (0.43)

Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 57,943,140

64,948,445

57,712,372

56,793,411



Wix.com Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)













Period ended



June 30,

December 31,



2022

2021

Assets (unaudited)

(audited)

Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 241,886

$ 451,355

Short-term deposits 568,840

411,687

Restricted cash and deposits 9,737

7,012

Marketable securities 353,350

456,515

Trade receivables 40,800

30,367

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,059

32,877

Total current assets 1,248,672

1,389,813











Long-Term Assets:







Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 23,320

41,554

Property and equipment, net 64,955

50,437

Marketable securities 291,572

387,341

Intangible assets and goodwill, net 86,384

89,547

Operating lease right-of-use assets 243,526

101,095

Total long-term assets 709,757

669,974











Total assets $ 1,958,429

$ 2,059,787











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (deficiency)







Current Liabilities:







Trade payables $ 127,113

$ 114,584

Employees and payroll accruals 78,169

83,251

Deferred revenues 522,570

484,446

Current portion of convertible notes, net 360,579

-

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 83,053

62,816

Operating lease liabilities 25,052

29,201

Total current liabilities 1,196,536

774,298











Long-term deferred revenues 67,125

59,966

Long-term deferred tax liability 24,509

72,803

Convertible notes, net 564,998

922,974

Other long-term liabilities 2,090

2,267

Long-term operating lease liabilities 192,735

81,764

Total long-term liabilities 851,457

1,139,774











Total liabilities 2,047,993

1,914,072











Shareholders' Equity (deficiency)







Ordinary shares 114

111

Additional paid-in capital 1,137,242

994,795

Treasury Stock (199,997)

(199,997)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (40,258)

(1,056)

Accumulated deficit (986,665)

(648,138)

Total shareholders' equity (deficiency) (89,564)

145,715











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,958,429

$ 2,059,787



Wix.com Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net income (loss) $ (111,238)

$ 37,633

$ (338,527)

$ (24,481)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation 4,022

3,378

7,557

6,810

Amortization 1,580

846

3,154

1,445

Share based compensation expenses 59,139

50,396

120,123

97,027

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,302

1,296

2,603

2,703

Changes in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits (210)

(63)

(165)

(48)

Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net 1,256

2,082

2,805

4,405

Revaluation on Marketable equity securities 54,920

(73,186)

206,565

(73,186)

Deferred income taxes, net (12,644)

32,752

(48,219)

40,103

Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets 9,737

8,379

18,575

13,060

Changes in operating lease liabilities (15,525)

(7,578)

(25,172)

(13,613)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 1,216

875

(10,433)

(5,301)

Increase in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (15,032)

(26,929)

(27,345)

(100,845)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables (9,573)

2,234

12,113

(1,028)

Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals (342)

(27,407)

(5,082)

13,147

Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues 7,731

19,266

45,283

69,596

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 20,974

(2,141)

19,816

10,527

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (2,687)

21,833

(16,349)

40,321

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits 126,259

40,000

231,259

178,015

Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits (240,972)

(171,529)

(390,972)

(172,131)

Investment in marketable securities (92,408)

-

(164,563)

-

Proceeds from marketable securities 78,870

90,562

140,250

180,659

Purchase of property and equipment and payment of prepaid expenses (12,629)

(6,657)

(31,912)

(10,377)

Capitalization of internal use of software (588)

(462)

(1,229)

(591)

Proceeds from sale of marketable equity securities -

-

3,193

-

Payment for Businesses acquired, net of acquired cash -

(37,217)

-

(42,803)

Purchases of investments in privately held companies (1,000)

(1,500)

(1,160)

(1,500)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (142,468)

(86,803)

(215,134)

131,272

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares 432

11,380

22,014

21,802

Net cash provided by financing activities 432

11,380

22,014

21,802

INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (144,723)

(53,590)

(209,469)

193,395

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 386,609

415,843

451,355

168,858

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 241,886

$ 362,253

$ 241,886

$ 362,253



Wix.com Ltd.

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

(In thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Creative Subscriptions 258,177

235,891

513,145

462,327

Business Solutions 87,047

79,684

173,676

154,027

Total Revenues $ 345,224

$ 315,575

$ 686,821

$ 616,354



















Creative Subscriptions 269,921

263,045

569,708

531,104

Business Solutions 84,673

79,816

178,134

162,866

Total Bookings $ 354,594

$ 342,861

$ 747,842

$ 693,970



















Free Cash Flow $ (15,904)

$ 14,714

$ (49,490)

$ 29,353

Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out $ (5,993)

$ 16,911

$ (24,141)

$ 32,385

Creative Subscriptions ARR $ 1,052,852

$ 967,281

$ 1,052,852

$ 967,281



Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO BOOKINGS

(In thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues $ 345,224

$ 315,575

$ 686,821

$ 616,354

Change in deferred revenues 7,731

19,266

45,283

69,596

Change in unbilled contractual obligations 1,639

8,020

15,738

8,020

Bookings $ 354,594

$ 342,861

$ 747,842

$ 693,970







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Creative Subscriptions Revenues $ 258,177

$ 235,891

$ 513,145

$ 462,327

Change in deferred revenues 10,105

19,134

40,825

60,757

Change in unbilled contractual obligations 1,639

8,020

15,738

8,020

Creative Subscriptions Bookings $ 269,921

$ 263,045

$ 569,708

$ 531,104







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Business Solutions Revenues $ 87,047

$ 79,684

$ 173,676

$ 154,027

Change in deferred revenues (2,374)

132

4,458

8,839

Business Solutions Bookings $ 84,673

$ 79,816

$ 178,134

$ 162,866



Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF COHORT BOOKINGS

(In millions)



Six Months Ended



June 30,



2022

2021



(unaudited)

Q1 Cohort revenues $ 19

$ 25

Q1 Change in deferred revenues 21

26

Q1 Cohort Bookings $ 40

$ 51



Wix.com Ltd.

TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP

(In thousands)







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

(1) Share based compensation expenses: (unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cost of revenues $ 4,555

$ 3,809

$ 8,786

$ 7,310

Research and development 29,919

24,490

58,639

47,778

Selling and marketing 10,019

8,213

19,894

15,655

General and administrative 14,646

13,884

32,804

26,284

Total share based compensation expenses 59,139

50,396

120,123

97,027

(2) Amortization 1,580

846

3,154

1,445

(3) Acquisition related expenses 1,187

2,351

2,886

4,056

(4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,302

1,296

2,603

2,703

(5) Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income) 189

579

361

1,031

(6) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity and other investments 54,920

(142,348)

206,565

(171,861)

(7) Non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income) (2,274)

363

1,858

2,953

(8) Provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments (12,632)

32,740

(48,244)

39,528

Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP $ 103,411

$ (53,777)

$ 289,306

$ (23,118)



Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(In thousands)







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gross Profit $ 210,367

$ 194,663

$ 417,215

$ 381,643

Share based compensation expenses 4,555

3,809

8,786

7,310

Acquisition related expenses 59

112

140

279

Amortization 759

358

1,520

455

Non GAAP Gross Profit 215,740

198,942

427,661

389,687



















Non GAAP Gross margin 62 %

63 %

62 %

63 %







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions $ 191,925

$ 177,620

$ 382,020

$ 348,310

Share based compensation expenses 3,608

2,887

6,993

5,473

Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions 195,533

180,507

389,013

353,783



















Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions 76 %

77 %

76 %

77 %







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gross Profit - Business Solutions $ 18,442

$ 17,043

$ 35,195

$ 33,333

Share based compensation expenses 947

922

1,793

1,837

Acquisition related expenses 59

112

140

279

Amortization 759

358

1,520

455

Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions 20,207

18,435

38,648

35,904



















Non GAAP Gross margin - Business Solutions 23 %

23 %

22 %

23 %



Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING LOSS

(In thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Operating loss $ (75,022)

$ (71,968)

$ (190,439)

$ (158,923)

Adjustments:















Share based compensation expenses 59,139

50,396

120,123

97,027

Amortization 1,580

846

3,154

1,445

Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses 189

579

361

1,031

Acquisition related expenses 1,187

2,351

2,886

4,056

Total adjustments $ 62,095

$ 54,172

$ 126,524

$ 103,559



















Non GAAP operating loss $ (12,927)

$ (17,796)

$ (63,915)

$ (55,364)



Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS AND NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE

(In thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net income (loss) $ (111,238)

$ 37,633

$ (338,527)

$ (24,481)

Share based compensation expenses and other Non GAAP adjustments 103,411

(53,777)

289,306

(23,118)

Non-GAAP net loss $ (7,827)

$ (16,144)

$ (49,221)

$ (47,599)



















Basic and diluted Non GAAP net loss per share $ (0.14)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.85)

$ (0.84)

Weighted average shares used in computing basic and diluted Non GAAP net loss per share 57,943,140

57,306,260

57,712,372

56,793,411



Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (2,687)

$ 21,833

$ (16,349)

$ 40,321

Capital expenditures, net (13,217)

(7,119)

(33,141)

(10,968)

Free Cash Flow $ (15,904)

$ 14,714

$ (49,490)

$ 29,353



















Capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out 9,911

2,197

25,349

3,032

Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out $ (5,993)

$ 16,911

$ (24,141)

$ 32,385



Wix.com Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING AND THE

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)





































Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 57,943,140

57,306,260

57,712,372

56,793,411

Effect of dilutive securities (included in the effect of dilutive securities is the assumed conversion of employee stock options, employee RSUs and the Notes) -

7,642,185

-

-

Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share 57,943,140

64,948,445

57,712,372

56,793,411



















The following items have been excluded from the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding because they are anti-dilutive:















Stock options 5,024,271

643,955

5,024,271

4,735,250

Restricted share units 3,009,354

436,301

3,009,354

2,063,427

Convertible Notes (if-converted) 3,969,514

-

3,969,514

3,969,514



69,946,279

66,028,701

69,715,511

67,561,602

