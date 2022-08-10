Shoppable® Instant Shop to Empower the Creator Economy with a New Commerce Platform

Shoppable® Instant Shop to Empower the Creator Economy with a New Commerce Platform

Influencers, creators, and publishers earn affiliate commission on products of their choice using Shoppable's Universal Checkout, a multi-retailer shopping cart within Instant Shop

NEW YORK , Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-commerce innovator, Shoppable®, today, released Instant Shop to the general public in a full production public beta launch. People can monetize their influence with a personalized e-commerce shop, curating products from their favorite brands and retailers.

Shoppable® Instant Shop to Empower the Creator Economy with a New Commerce Platform (PRNewswire)

Instant Shop owners have the total freedom to select from a product catalog of over 200 million products ...

Instant Shop owners have the total freedom to select from a product catalog of over 200 million products (processed and shipped by Shoppable's merchant partners). Brand sponsorship is not necessary.

Shopping, itself, is easy and enjoyable—the core mission of Shoppable®.

Heather Marie Udo, the founder, and CEO of Shoppable®, shares, "Shoppers love Instant Shop with its interactive features like 'Shop the Look' TikTok videos. Uploaded TikToks can be made Shoppable® via a 1-click shopping bag icon. Clicking it opens a cart where all the products, showcased in the video, can be purchased within Instant Shop's Universal Checkout. It makes social shopping both streamlined and fun."

Shoppable's groundbreaking checkout produces a frictionless shopping experience. Shoppers can buy multiple products, from multiple retailers, in one single transaction. Billing and shipping information only needs to be entered once.

There is no bouncing of shoppers to various retailer sites. They purchase at their point of inspiration, since Universal Checkout brings the cart to the consumer. Product pricing and availability are provided before clicking the "Buy" button.

The result is higher conversions and order values as a shopper can build a basket full of an influencer's recommended products.

Customer journey analytics are collected. This gives Instant Shop owners the insight to optimize their product offerings and improve sales. Selling can start in 30 minutes or less due to the user-friendly setup. The personal account license, for individuals, is free.

Learn more here.

About Shoppable®

Shoppable is an e-commerce platform that enables commerce experiences & insights. The company has modernized affiliate marketing by removing the need to redirect shoppers to external websites for completing purchases. Shoppable® holds three U.S. patents for its Universal Checkout technology, which minimizes friction in the buying process via embeddable multiple-retailer checkout capabilities. It allows brands, media companies, advertisers, publishers, influencers, creators, and nonprofits to bring the checkout experience anywhere that a consumer discovers or engages with products online.

PR Contact:

Jessica Douglas

1-612-803-0552

Jessica@Shoppable.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shoppable