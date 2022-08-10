Sensorium Releases World's First Metaverse Streaming Channel In Run-Up To Global VR Launch

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sensorium is premiering the world's first in-engine metaverse streaming channel . Designed to introduce people to the vastness of the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, now only accessible in Beta mode, this 24/7 livestream experience showcases a series of exclusive Empyreal Parties featuring the company's original AI artists.

Sensorium releases world’s first metaverse streaming channel. (PRNewsfoto/Sensorium Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Accessible from any web browser, the first Empyreal Parties take viewers on tour to the Meteor Vortex, a far-off location in the metaverse where AI-driven DJs Natisa Sitar, Kàra Màr, and Ninalis host original performances.

Last year, Sensorium pioneered the development of virtual artists powered by artificial intelligence with the debut of Kàra Màr's " Anthropic principle " music album — the first-ever created entirely by an AI-driven character and made available on Apple Music, Spotify, and SoundCloud. The generative music engine behind Sensorium Galaxy virtual artists allows them to create distinctive tracks combining 60+ genres.

Aside from their ability to generate high-quality music, all virtual performers combine genetic algorithms and reinforcement learning, enabling them to interact with the audience by establishing surprisingly natural, fully unscripted conversations through the Sensorium Galaxy Mobile App. The company's virtual beings are already regularly featured at some of the world's most influential conferences and festivals — from WebSummit to SXSW and Sonar — and were tested with intricate dialogs by journalists from VentureBeat and PC Gamer.

Following the Meteor Vortex event, two other Empyreal Parties will be released, displaying the volcanic surface of PRISM world and the visually appealing interiors of Sensorium Starship. Every new party is an opportunity for people to preview a full-fledged version of the metaverse without needing a VR headset. In addition to the browser version, the audience will soon be able to tune in to Empyreal Parties via Sensorium mobile app.

With the global launch of Sensorium Galaxy's VR mode, metaverse users will gain access to the shows of chart-topping artists like David Guetta, Black Coffee, Steve Aoki, and Armin van Buuren among others.

About Sensorium

Founded in 2018, Sensorium is a leading metaverse developer that leverages the latest AI and XR solutions to deliver immersive high-end events and experiences. In Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, users can explore vast worlds filled with activities, ranging from games to mediation practices, socialize with other users, creators and virtual beings.

Sensorium Galaxy metaverse is being built in partnership with the world's leading entertainment powerhouses, including Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Yann Pissenem's The Night League. The exclusive performances featured in Sensorium Galaxy are developed in collaboration with chart-topping artists – David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki among others.

The platform will be accessible through the most widely available interfaces. Users can tune in using VR headsets to get a sense of true immersion, use a PC to access an augmented reality experience or download the mobile application to watch streams, build unique NPCs and communicate with them.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1875030/Sensorium_Release.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sensorium Corporation