Cellula Appoints Industry Veteran, Neil Manning, Into Advisory Role

BURNABY, BC, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cellula Robotics Ltd. is pleased to partner with Neil Manning to support the development of business structure, strategy, and growth opportunities.

Neil Manning (CNW Group/Cellula Robotics Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

With over 27 years of experience, Neil's strategic insight into the offshore marine sector has helped commercialize safe and reliable new technology innovations to increase efficiencies across the subsea energy, telecom, wind, and defence sectors. His unique expertise has consistently provided value by identifying market gaps to differentiate companies and deliver a competitive edge.

"I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to contribute to what I see as the world's most experienced AUV development teams. I'll be contributing to business structure and strategic planning along with market positioning at Cellula," comments Neil. "We share the same views on the direction of the Blue Economy and the next phase of the company's exciting growth trajectory already looks exponential. I feel this is attributed to its hydrogen-powered AUV technology, which I'm very excited about. Contributing advisory strategies and supporting Cellula Robotics' tenacious team to reach its goals is an honour especially as I am passionate about marine technology."

"We are excited to be working with Neil on Cellula's strategic planning," says Eric Jackson, President. "His expertise combined with his intuition and professionalism will undoubtedly help Cellula transition into the next stage of growth within the industry."

Throughout his C-suite leadership, Neil has built top-performing teams and organizational structures to focus the collective energy of sales, product development, and service applications to exceed customer expectations. His leadership has leveraged organic and investment capital allowing companies to grow and realize opportunities.

About Cellula Robotics Ltd.

Engineering solutions, intelligent systems.

Cellula Robotics Ltd. is a proudly Canadian, privately owned, world leading marine technology company specializing in turnkey design and production of subsea robotic systems. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, Cellula employs 70 staff with a dedicated team of highly-skilled engineers, designers, and technicians. Cellula's extensive experience in projects that require integrated mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, and software elements in a subsea environment is evident in its wide client base spanning over the defence, mineral exploration and oil & gas sectors. Cellula prides itself in having developed and implemented a rigorous ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System that continues to meet and exceed client expectations.

For more information, please go to www.cellula.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cellula Robotics Ltd.