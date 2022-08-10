Acer Sponsors the International Olympiad in Informatics 2022

Post competition, Acer will donate the laptops used to schools in Indonesia as part of the "Acer for Education" campaign

TAIPEI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. is once again the Official Sponsor of the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) held this year in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from August 7-15, 2022. Acer is powering the competition by supplying laptop computers for all the on-site contestants to be used for designing algorithms and programming tasks.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer) (PRNewswire)

With its longstanding mission of "Breaking Barriers between People and Technology," Acer has sponsored the IOI since 2018 and has continued to show its strong belief in the value of providing quality education through technology and making it accessible to more people. As the Official Sponsor of IOI 2022, Acer Aspire 3 laptops were supplied for all on-site contestants. The 15-inch Aspire 3 model was selected for its dedicated numeric keypad, making it more practical for contestants to solve algorithms and conduct swift calculations.

After the competition, the Aspire 3 laptops will be donated to select schools as part of the "Acer for Education" campaign in Indonesia. Education is one of Acer's primary focus areas and the company aims to provide the next generation with greater access to technology and education, in the hopes of paving a brighter future for the youth.

The International Olympiad in Informatics is one of several international science Olympiads held annually around the world. This year, more than 350 exceptional high school students from over 80 countries are competing in this prestigious informatics competition to sharpen their skills in problem analysis, designing of algorithms and data structures, programming, and testing.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2022 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acer