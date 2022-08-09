THE VIKING SAIGON BEGINS INAUGURAL SEASON IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

New Purpose-Built Ship Sails First Voyage on the Mekong River

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking® (www.viking.com) today announced that its newest river ship, the Viking Saigon℠, has begun its inaugural season in Southeast Asia. Purpose-built for the Mekong River, the 80-guest ship sails between Kampong Cham, Cambodia and Mỹ Tho, Vietnam as part of Viking's popular 15-day Magnificent Mekong itinerary. With the 2022-2023 season now underway, regular sailing dates are available through March 2023; the 2023-2024 season begins in July 2023.

"The fascinating cultures of Vietnam and Cambodia have always made this region a favorite destination among our guests," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "We are also pleased to welcome back to Southeast Asia our first guests since early 2020. With arrival of the Viking Saigon, we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to this iconic waterway in the coming years."

The Viking Saigon

Purpose-built for the Mekong River, the new Viking Saigon hosts 80 guests in 40 outside staterooms. Featuring the clean Scandinavian design for which Viking is known, all staterooms have hotel-style beds and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with a Veranda or French Balcony. Guests on the three-deck Viking Saigon also enjoy a Spa & Fitness Center, Infinity Pool and open-air Sky Bar on the Upper Deck.

Magnificent Mekong

During this 15-day journey, guests explore the cultural treasures of Vietnam and Cambodia with 16 guided tours. Hotel stays in Hanoi, Siem Reap and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) bracket an eight-day Mekong River voyage on this unique itinerary, during which guests can enjoy exploring the Old Quarter of Hanoi and attending a performance by Apsara dancers; tasting the distinctive fresh ingredients from bustling markets and local restaurants; wandering the Khmer temple complex of Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage Site; visiting Ta Prohm, where jungle vines embrace ancient ruins; and seeing the sights of Phnom Penh by cyclo rickshaw. On the river voyage portion of the itinerary, guests can discover silk towns, fishing villages, monasteries and floating markets.

Booking Details

From now through August 31, 2022, Viking is offering special savings on select river and ocean voyages, with a limited-time $25 deposit as part of the company's 25th Anniversary Sale. Call Viking toll free at 1-855-8-VIKING (1-855-884-5464) or contact a travel advisor for details.

Media Assets

For more information, images, and b-roll for Viking, contact vikingpr@edelman.com.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans, and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking PersonSM. Viking has more than 250 awards to its name, including being the first cruise line ever to be simultaneously named the #1 Ocean Line and #1 River Line in Travel + Leisure's 2022 "World's Best" Awards. Viking was also rated the #1 River Line and #1 Ocean Line by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

