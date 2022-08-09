SinglePoint Inc. Accelerates Expansion Adding New Board Member, Adding Additional Expertise for Growth through M&A

- Timely Addition of M&A and Corporate Finance Expert Strengthens Board for Execution of Acquisition Based Business Plan and Preparing to meeting Listing Requirements

PHOENIX, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company"), a renewable energy and sustainable solutions provider, announced today the appointment of Mr. James (Jim) Rulfs to the Board of Directors. Mr. Rulfs' 40-year business background includes experience in launching companies, working in mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance.

SinglePoint Logo (PRNewsfoto/SinglePoint Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Rulfs, a serial entrepreneur, currently serves as a principal member in CBC Partners, LLC, a privately funded lender that provides debt financing loans to high-growth commercial and industrial companies. CBC Partners, LLC is a commercial loan Company with ten years of experience in corporate finance. Mr. Rulfs also founded Liberty Pacific Capital LLC, a venture capital firm specializing in emerging technology companies, which later became the Forbes Private Capital Group, and is the founding principal of Seattle Venture Group. Mr. Rulfs holds a Series 82 securities license and a Bachelor of Science from Ohio University.

Jim Rulfs said, "I can think of few things that are more important to America now than reliable, renewable, and environmentally responsible energy. SinglePoint is exceptionally well positioned to provide solar energy solutions to families, businesses, and institutional customers. Also giving them a measure of independence from a struggling energy grid, both local and national. Equally important, as the cost of energy is skyrocketing in a struggling economy, SinglePoint and the solar platforms they can deploy will give economic and energy independence to clients for years to come. I'm honored to have the opportunity to work with the SinglePoint team."

Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Jim Rulfs to the Board of Directors of SinglePoint at a juncture when his deep experience in mergers and acquisitions and building companies will be used as we experience rapid growth. Jim's business acumen and business relationships offers real value as we ramp up our acquisition activity and expand our business footprint in the sustainable living market sector."

About SinglePoint Inc (OTCQB:SING)

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company that provides environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website ( www.singlepoint.com ) and connect on social media for the latest updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth, and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Investor Contact:

Tra-Digital IR

Investors@SinglePoint.com

(212) 389 – 9782 ext. 107

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SinglePoint Inc.