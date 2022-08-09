Norton and Hill Harper Announce New '5-Factor Authentication' Podcast

Award-winning actor and tech enthusiast Hill Harper explores digital life as we know it with industry-leading guests on Norton-sponsored podcast

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norton, a consumer Cyber Safety brand of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), and Hill Harper, award-winning actor, best-selling author, entrepreneur, humanitarian, and tech enthusiast are fostering discussions about how technology is shaping our lives in a new podcast, '5-Factor Authentication,' launching this Thursday.

"We've reached a point in society where technology and humanity are intertwined," said Hill Harper. "In this new podcast, we're taking a deeper look at our digital lives and really thinking about how technology can help us build connections and bring about positive changes in our society."

On 5-Factor Authentication, Hill Harper explores and debates with tech insiders and thought leaders on what it means to live a truly digital life along with what and who is shaping and influencing our lives in ways we may not realize. Each episode takes listeners through a guest's journey of their success and how technology has played a role in their life. It also delves into the future relationship of humans and technology and how to create value and success in a digitally safe way. The podcast is named for the five authentication factors: something you know; something you have; something you are; somewhere you are; and something you do.

"Our digital lives are constantly evolving, and with change comes opportunity to make our lives better," said Krista Todd, Chief Marketing Officer at NortonLifeLock. "We're excited to partner with the extraordinary Hill Harper to share our optimism about the future of technology, foster important conversations about Cyber Safety, provide educational resources, and help listeners navigate our ongoing relationship with technology."

The first two episodes of 5-Factor Authentication will be live on Thursday, Aug. 11 with more coming soon:

Chris Krebs – CBS News Contributor, founding partner of Krebs Stamos Group, and former first director of the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Sheena Allen – Founder of Shenna Allen Apps and Capway, a fintech company that connects underserved millennials and Gen Z to today's cashless economic, Business Insider Under 30 Innovator, Forbes 30 Under 30, Inc. Magazine 30 Under 30, and Inc. Female Founders 100 list.

5-Factor Authentication is available on Apple and Spotify, as well as through the podcast's official website, 5factorauthentication.com.

