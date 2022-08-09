North American Builds upon its Top-Selling NAC BenefitSolutions® Fixed Index Annuity

Product updates keep pace with today's financial pressures

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- More than three out of four Americans are concerned about safeguarding their current savings and finding ways to secure lifetime income for their future. Today, 76% of Americans say protecting their retirement nest egg and account is important to them, and 77% acknowledge concern for outliving their income in retirement.1

To address these growing concerns, North American Company for Life and Health Insurance® has refreshed one of its top-performing products to include key benefits to meet today's challenging financial realities. NAC BenefitSolutions® 10 is a fixed index annuity (FIA) with, for additional cost, a benefit rider.2 Together, the FIA and rider combination can offer security with a base benefit that may not dip below a floor of 125% of paid premium. Additionally, this base-level benefit increases in year 5 and 103 ensuring policyowners have a strong foundation of assets to use for either a lifetime of guaranteed payments or in event of death.

"This is an incredible update to a product that has been well received in our industry since it was first launched in 2015," said Bryce Biklen, chief distribution officer for North American. "In short, what this means is that on day one of a policyowner's contract, the benefit base is already 25% higher. For example, assuming a premium of $100,000, the benefit base would start at $125,000."

The improved BenefitSolutions FIA also addresses a client's evolving financial concerns and can better address market volatility through its index options and crediting methods. Through the benefit rider, NAC BenefitSolutions guarantees lifetime income payments to the policyowner and also includes a nursing home multiplier and death benefit paid to the beneficiary.3

"Planning for retirement is all about planning your financial security. Today, we have new solutions in place to meet challenges head on," said Biklen. "Managing through periods of low interest rates, targeting growth opportunities with index options from strong financial brands, and addressing market downturns are all top of mind for financial professionals and their clients."

North American first introduced BenefitSolutions to the market in 2015 and, in that time, the FIA has generated more than $1.4 billion in premium4 – dollars designed to help clients protect and grow their retirement nest egg.

"North American is a leader in delivering financial solutions that reduce risk and cover a chief concern of today's retirees: outliving their money," Biklen said. "That's what a fixed index annuity is designed to do, and there's a reason why BenefitSolutions has performed so well over these past seven years."

About North American Company for Life and Health Insurance

North American Company for Life and Health Insurance® is a member of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. Since 1886, North American has established a tradition of providing quality insurance products to consumers throughout the U.S. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of term, universal life, and indexed universal life insurance products. North American also offers a wide variety of traditional fixed and fixed index annuities and consistently ranks among the top fixed index annuity carriers in the U.S. For more information, please visit here.

Disclosures:

1. Annuities, Retirement, and the Pandemic, page 7 – Assessing America's Readiness study performed by IALC

2. This amount is only applied to the Benefit Base, which is a value used only for determining Lifetime Payment Amounts (LPA) and/or the rider death benefit features. Benefit Base is not the same as the Contract Accumulation Value and may not be used for partial withdrawals, full surrender or as the base contract death benefit.

3. The Benefit Rider includes a rider charge of 1.20% of Benefit Base, deducted as a partial surrender from the Accumulation Value. Alternative death benefit options are available. Lifetime income refers to guaranteed payment of Lifetime Payment Amounts (LPA's) as defined in the Benefits Rider included in this contract. It does not refer to interest credited to the contract. Advise clients to consult with their own tax advisor regarding tax treatment of LPAs, which will vary according to individual circumstances. The Nursing Home Multiplier can be paid out for a maximum of five annual payments as long as the client continues to meet the requirements on each payment date. See the product brochure for further details and limitations. Rider death benefit includes option for 5 annual payments based on benefit base with 1-year waiting period (2-year in some states). Rider death benefit options vary by state. Additional death benefit and other features are explained in the product brochure and disclosure. For product materials, check for variations in your state.

4. Source: North American Company data, 2015-June 2022

The NAC BenefitSolutions® 10 is issued on form NA1006A/ICC14-NA1006A (contract) or appropriate state variation. Product features, riders and index options may not be available in all states or appropriate for all consumers.

Fixed index annuities are not a direct investment in the stock market. They are long term insurance products with guarantees backed by the issuing company. They provide the potential for interest to be credited based in part on the performance of specific indices, without the risk of loss of premium due to market downturns or fluctuation. Although fixed index annuities guarantee no loss of premium due to market downturns, deductions from your accumulation value for additional optional benefit riders or strategy fees associated with allocations to enhanced crediting methods could exceed interest credited to the accumulation value, which would result in loss of premium. They may not be appropriate for all clients. Interest credits to a fixed index annuity will not mirror the actual performance of the relevant index.

Sammons Financial® is the marketing name for Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.'s member companies, including North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®. Annuities and life insurance are issued by, and product guarantees are solely the responsibility of, North American Company for Life and Health Insurance.

