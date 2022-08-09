InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Hoody & Backpack (HOF-218)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable garment that can also be used to store and transport books, laptops, papers, pens and other supplies," said an inventor, from Woodlands, Texas, "so I invented the HOODIE PAK. My design could help to prevent students from accidentally leaving their hoody or backpack behind."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique way to wear a hoody and utilize a backpack. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase a separate hoody and backpack. As a result, it increases organization and storage and it could enhance comfort and convenience. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for students and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-218, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

