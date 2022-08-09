InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Key Tag System for Car Dealerships (JKK-136)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a distributor of key chain tags at an auto dealership and I thought there could be a way to simplify the process," said an inventor, from Lee's Summit, Mo., "so I invented the E Z KEY TAG. My design saves time, it eliminates confusion and it ensures that there is enough room to write down the VIN number."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved key tag system for automotive dealerships. In doing so, it ensures that the written information is clearly displayed. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent confusion and mistakes. Additionally, the invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for automotive dealerships.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JKK-136, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

