Availity to Acquire Diameter Health, a Leader in Clinical Data Interoperability

Joint technology solution will deliver an integrated data interoperability platform that streamlines data acquisition and delivers clean, actionable, and intelligent data.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Availity, one of the nation's largest real-time health information networks, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Diameter Health, a national leader in clinical data quality and interoperability.

Availity is the place where healthcare finds the answers needed to shift focus back to patient care. As the nation’s largest health information network, Availity facilitates over 4 billion clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. The company’s suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment. (PRNewswire)

Integrating Diameter Health's complementary Upcycling Data™ technology into Availity's existing clinical data gateway capabilities positions Availity to deliver one of the strongest integrated clinical and claims data network and interoperability platforms in healthcare.

Together, these solutions will fuel innovations in value-based care (VBC) arrangements, provide seamless information exchange between providers, health plans and technology partners, and normalize structured and unstructured clinical data for a host of digitally enabled use cases.

"This acquisition underscores Availity's strategy to empower providers and health plans to benefit from actionable, real-time, and precise data insights to reduce administrative inefficiencies, maximize revenue potential, and drive quality of care improvements for patients on one scalable platform," said Russ Thomas, CEO of Availity. "Fueled by Diameter's technology, Availity will create the nation's preeminent data acquisition and interoperability platform. We are thrilled to leverage the talents and energy of the Diameter Health team to deliver an integrated clinical and claims data platform that provides real-time, intelligent, bidirectional data workflows and insights."

Diameter Health's API Fusion technology automates the process of upcycling clinical data in real-time, turning inconsistent, multi-source and multi-format data into a robust longitudinal data asset. Diameter Health's Upcycled Data™ is compliant with national terminology standards, consistent with its original intent, and further enriched for broadscale application and actionable intelligence. This process eliminates many of the challenges that limit data usability and exchange, such as non-conformant codes, details buried in text, and information delivered in multiple formats or from multiple sources.

Diameter's best-of-breed technology achieves unparalleled speed and scale and is used by national and regional health plans, healthcare technology developers, government entities, insurtech providers, and health information exchanges.

"Clinical data is tremendously valuable, but the ability to structurally and semantically normalize multi-source, multi-format clinical data, and further enrich and deploy that data to drive action is still an emerging capability in healthcare. Diameter Health is a leader in unlocking clinical data's full potential," said Mary Lantin, President and COO of Diameter Health. "Harnessing the power of clinical data is a critical opportunity for Availity. By combining our complementary capabilities and sitting at the intersection across providers, health plans and data partners, we have the opportunity to truly disrupt the healthcare industry and break new ground in advancing data intelligence."

Combining Diameter's API technology and Fusion engine with Availity's Clinical Gateway capabilities will enable health plans, providers, and partners to:

Acquire and streamline clinical data acquisition through a broad network of providers, vendors and partners

Upcycle clinical data into a clean, clear and precise asset by normalizing data to industry standard terminologies, intelligently reorganizing and deduplicating disparate data sources, and leveraging clinical informatics best practices

Create a summarized, comprehensive, longitudinal health record

Deliver fit-for-purpose data and enable bidirectional and intelligent workflows that support care gap closure, quality measurement, risk adjustment, automated prior authorization, care management and other data-driven use cases

"Diameter Health has earned a world-class reputation for clinical informatics expertise and scalable, automated technology that makes health data interoperable, actionable, and trustworthy," said Eric Rosow, CEO and Co-Founder of Diameter Health. "We are excited to announce Diameter Health's next chapter in becoming a foundational pillar of Availity's broader platform offering, to enable better outcomes for providers and health plans nationally."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2022. Additional details regarding the transaction were not disclosed.

TripleTree is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Diameter Health and Feinberg Hanson LLP is serving as legal counsel to Diameter Health.

Alston & Bird LLP is serving as legal counsel to Availity.

About Availity

Availity is the place where healthcare finds the answers needed to shift focus back to patient care. We work to solve communication challenges in healthcare by creating a richer, more transparent exchange of information among health plans, providers, and technology partners. As one of the nation's largest health information networks, Availity facilitates billions of clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. Our suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment.

For more information, including an online demonstration, please visit www.availity.com or call 1.800.AVAILITY (282.4548). Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Diameter Health

Diameter Health is the trusted partner for organizations seeking to realize the greatest value from clinical data. With unmatched clinical informatics expertise, only Diameter Health generates Upcycled Data: the cleanest, clearest, most precise data in the healthcare space. Diameter Health's automated, scalable technology transforms high volumes of multi-source clinical data into an interoperable and flexible data asset that drives better health outcomes and greater efficiency.

Founded in 2013 with a focus on making digital health data universally accessible, organized, and actionable, Diameter Health today supports stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem whose success depends on timely and accurate clinical data at both the patient and population levels. Customers and partners include some of the nation's leading health insurance organizations; health information exchanges (HIEs) and data aggregators; life insurance and insuretech vendors; government agencies; and health information technology (HIT) solution vendors and systems integrators.

For more information, visit https://www.diameterhealth.com/ or contact info@diameterhealth.com.

Contact:

Matt Schlossberg

Director of Public Relations, Availity

630-935-9136

matt.schlossberg@availity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Availity