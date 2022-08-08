Precigen Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Results

– Enrollment complete in Phase 1 study of PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T® in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); enrollment ongoing in Phase 1b dose expansion study; Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota activated as first expansion site of Phase 1b multicenter expansion; technology transfer and site activation activities underway at multiple new sites –
– Enrollment complete in Phase 1 study of PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T in advanced ovarian cancer; enrollment complete at Dose Level 3 with lymphodepletion in the IV arm; Phase 1b expansion study initiated at Dose Level 3 with lymphodepletion prior to IV infusion; technology transfer and site activation underway for Phase 1b multicenter expansion –
– Enrollment complete in Phase 1 study of PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse™ Immunotherapy in recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP); Phase 2 study initiated and rapidly progressing –
– Enrollment complete in combination arm of Phase 1 study of PRGN-2009 AdenoVerse Immunotherapy in human papillomavirus (HPV)-associated cancers –
– Entered into agreement to sell wholly-owned subsidiary Trans Ova Genetics for $170 million in upfront cash and up to $10 million earn-out over two years; close expected in Q3 2022; Company intends to pay senior convertible notes when due in July 2023 –
– Cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments totaled $132.8 million as of June 30, 2022 –
GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced second quarter and first half 2022 financial results.
"Precigen is laser focused on maximizing the value of our highest priority assets and prioritizing our capital allocation to enable us to reach critical inflection points in our clinical trials. We have been able to expedite our prioritized programs, rapidly progressing from Phase 1 dose escalations to 1b expansions and have already initiated Phase 2 studies for several programs," said Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen. "We continue to demonstrate the potential of these assets and their associated therapeutic platforms, and are actively pursuing rapid regulatory strategies for licensure to bring these potential investigational therapies to patients as quickly as possible. We expect additional data this year and early next for our prioritized programs, and are particularly excited for the Phase 1 data presentation for the PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse study in Q4 2022."
"The transaction to sell Trans Ova Genetics, which is expected to close in Q3 2022, will provide Precigen with $170 million in cash up-front and up to a $10 million earn-out over the next two years. The proceeds from this sale will fortify our balance sheet and provide non-dilutive funds to pay our convertible notes, which we intend to do when due," said Harry Thomasian Jr., CFO of Precigen. "We believe that our cash on hand and cost reduction initiatives, taking into account our plan for our convertible notes, give us enough runway to advance our clinical priorities into Q4 2023."
Key Business Highlights
- Agreement to Divest Non-Healthcare Subsidiary Trans Ova Genetics
- PRGN-3006 UltraCAR-T® in AML
- PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T® in Ovarian Cancer
- PRGN-3007 UltraCAR-T® in Advanced ROR1+ Hematological and Solid Tumors
- PRGN-2012 AdenoVerse™ Immunotherapy in RRP
- PRGN 2009 AdenoVerse™ Immunotherapy in HPV-associated Cancers
Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Highlights
- Net cash used in operating activities of $25.8 million during the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $24.2 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021;
- Cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments totaled $132.8 million as of June 30, 2022;
- Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs decreased for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year periods; and
- As a result of the anticipated Trans Ova Genetics sale, the Trans Ova Genetics business is now classified as a discontinued operation with its assets, liabilities and operations in prior periods reclassified to conform to the current presentation.
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period
- Total revenues decreased $0.9 million, or 24%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Product and service revenues generated by Exemplar decreased $0.5 million and collaboration and license revenue decreased $0.3 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Gross margin on products and services declined as a result of the decreased revenues, and increased costs for supplies, drugs, and personnel costs.
- Research and development expenses decreased by $1.2 million, or 9%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Contract research organization costs and lab supplies decreased $1.9 million due to timing differences, the completion of the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of AG019 in the fourth quarter of the prior year, as well as a continued prioritization of clinical product candidates with less expense incurred related to preclinical research programs for the comparable period. This decrease was partially offset with an increase in salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs of $0.7 million primarily due to an increase in the hiring of employees to support the growth in the Company's development activities.
- SG&A expenses decreased $2.3 million, or 15%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs decreased $1.5 million primarily due to reduced stock compensation in 2022 and reduced head count. Professional fees decreased $0.4 million, primarily due to decreased legal fees associated with certain matters.
- Loss from continuing operations was $26.1 million, or $(0.13) per basic and diluted share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $30.9 million, or $(0.16) per basic and diluted share, in 2021.
First Half 2022 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period
- Total revenues increased $1.2 million, or 16%, from six months ended June 30, 2021. Product and service revenues generated by Exemplar increased $1.6 million, which was offset by a $0.3 million reduction in collaboration and license revenue from the six months ended June 30, 2021. Gross margin on services remained comparable to the prior year as increased revenues were offset by increased costs for supplies, drugs, and personnel costs.
- Research and development expenses increased $0.4 million, or 2%, from the six months ended June 30, 2022. Salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs increased $1.2 million due to an increase in the hiring of employees to support the growth in the Company's development activities. This increase was partially offset with a decrease of contract research organization costs and lab supplies of $0.9 million, primarily due to timing differences, the completion of the Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of AG019 in the fourth quarter of the prior year, and a continued prioritization of clinical product candidates with less expense incurred related preclinical research programs for the comparable period.
- SG&A expenses decreased $2.9 million, or 10%, from the six months ended June 30, 2021. Salaries, benefits, and other personnel costs decreased $3.5 million primarily due to reduced stock compensation in 2022 and reduced head count. This decrease was partially offset with an increase in legal and professional fees of $1.1 million, primarily due to increased consulting fees and legal fees associated with certain matters.
- Loss from continuing operations was $50.0 million, or $(0.25) per basic and diluted share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $57.8 million, or $(0.29) per basic and diluted share, in 2021.
Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision™
Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on Twitter @Precigen, LinkedIn or YouTube.
Trademarks
Precigen, UltraCAR-T, UltraPorator, AdenoVerse and Advancing Medicine with Precision are trademarks of Precigen and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to plans, objectives, and expectations for the development of the Company's business, including the consummation of the prospective sale of Trans Ova Genetics, the use of capital from that transaction, the timing and progress of preclinical studies, clinical trials, discovery programs and related milestones, the promise of the Company's portfolio of therapies, and in particular its CAR-T and AdenoVerse therapies. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the sale of Trans Ova will not be consummated on the expected timeline or at all (whether due to a failure to receive, or delay in the receipt of, clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 or other third party consents required for the transaction or the failure to satisfy other conditions to the consummation of the transaction), the possibility that the timeline for the Company's clinical trials might be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investor Contact:
Steven M. Harasym
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850
investors@precigen.com
Media Contacts:
Donelle M. Gregory
press@precigen.com
Glenn Silver
Lazar-FINN Partners
glenn.silver@finnpartners.com
Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries
(Amounts in thousands)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
43,844
$
36,423
Short-term investments
71,453
72,240
Receivables
Trade, net
1,307
1,341
Related parties, net
18
73
Other
546
566
Inventory
224
326
Prepaid expenses and other
2,654
5,471
Current assets held for sale
44,573
40,188
Total current assets
164,619
156,628
Long-term investments
11,877
48,562
Property, plant and equipment, net
7,726
8,599
Intangible assets, net
45,933
52,291
Goodwill
36,864
37,554
Right-of-use assets
8,944
9,990
Other assets
921
936
Noncurrent assets held for sale
44,340
45,296
Total assets
$
321,224
$
359,856
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
2,668
$
3,112
Accrued compensation and benefits
4,864
7,856
Other accrued liabilities
9,666
7,817
Deferred revenue
164
1,490
Current portion of long-term debt
—
52
Current portion of lease liabilities
1,033
1,393
Related party payables
58
74
Current liabilities held for sale
11,448
12,851
Total current liabilities
29,901
34,645
Long-term debt, net of current portion
198,674
179,882
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
23,023
23,023
Lease liabilities, net of current portion
8,098
8,747
Deferred tax liabilities
2,260
2,539
Long-term liabilities held for sale
3,615
3,672
Total liabilities
265,571
252,508
Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
1,993,979
2,022,701
Accumulated deficit
(1,933,770)
(1,915,556)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(4,556)
203
Total shareholders' equity
55,653
107,348
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
321,224
$
359,856
Precigen, Inc. and Subsidiaries
(Amounts in thousands, except share and
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Collaboration and licensing revenues
$
—
$
301
$
—
$
367
Product revenues
621
694
1,113
1,306
Service revenues
2,213
2,679
7,146
5,303
Other revenues
77
141
165
274
Total revenues
2,911
3,815
8,424
7,250
Operating Expenses
Cost of products
645
436
1,122
824
Cost of services
1,166
914
2,383
1,888
Research and development
11,954
13,184
23,755
23,321
Selling, general and administrative
12,670
14,954
26,359
29,220
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
482
—
Impairment of other noncurrent assets
638
543
638
543
Total operating expenses
27,073
30,031
54,739
55,796
Operating loss
(24,162)
(26,216)
(46,315)
(48,546)
Other Expense, Net
Interest expense
(2,063)
(4,633)
(4,101)
(9,137)
Interest income
37
49
75
81
Other income (expense), net
40
(199)
238
(297)
Total other expense, net
(1,986)
(4,783)
(3,788)
(9,353)
Equity in net loss of affiliates
—
—
(1)
(3)
Loss from continuing operations
(26,148)
(30,999)
(50,104)
(57,902)
Income tax benefit
89
60
147
112
Loss from continuing operations
$
(26,059)
$
(30,939)
$
(49,957)
$
(57,790)
Income from discontinued operations,
8,424
10,889
13,071
20,422
Net loss
$
(17,635)
$
(20,050)
$
(36,886)
$
(37,368)
Net Loss per Share
Net loss from continuing operations per
$
(0.13)
$
(0.16)
$
(0.25)
$
(0.29)
Net income from discontinued operations
0.04
0.06
0.07
0.10
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.09)
$
(0.10)
$
(0.18)
$
(0.19)
Weighted average shares outstanding,
200,461,441
199,021,587
200,047,629
196,275,820
