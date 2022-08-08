MODULAIRE GROUP ANNOUNCES Q2 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modulaire Group, Europe and Asia Pacific's leading business services company specialising in modular services and infrastructure, today announced that it will hold its second quarter financial results conference call on Tuesday 23rd August 2022 at 3:00pm BST (10:00 a.m., Eastern Time).

Prior to the call, the slide presentation, Q2 2022 financial information and dial-in details will be available at https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/financial-reports that includes a password-protection feature. Access will be granted to existing and prospective lenders and noteholders and certain other eligible parties (including securities analysts and rating agencies) who have registered for an account. Modulaire Group invites all interested parties to register at their earliest convenience by visiting https://www.modulairegroup.com/investors/apply.

About Modulaire Group

Modulaire is a leader in European modular services and infrastructure. We create smart spaces for people to work, learn and live. Our business is designed to help customers find the right space solution, no matter what their requirements. Modulaire has operations in 25 countries with over 290,000 modular space and portable storage units and 4,400 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Algeco, its largest brand, across much of Europe and the United Kingdom. Other operating brands include Advanté in the United Kingdom, Algeco Chengdong in China, Ausco in Australia, BUKO Huisvesting, BUKO Bouw & Winkels and BUKO Bouwsystemen in The Netherlands, Portacom in New Zealand, and Tecnifor and Locabox in Italy.

For further information:

Investor relations: Phil Vellacott

investorrelations@modulairegroup.com

07841 563541

Media enquiries: Tulchan Communications

modulairegroup@tulchangroup.com

0207 353 4200

