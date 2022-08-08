CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE TRANSITION IN FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE) ("CECO"), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today announced Matthew Eckl, Chief Financial Officer, and Pamela Turay, Senior Vice President – Human Resources will be leaving the company in August to pursue other opportunities. Eckl had been with the company since 2017 and Turay since 2018.

Effective Aug. 15, 2022, Peter Johansson will join CECO as Chief Financial and Strategy Officer. CECO's current General Counsel Lynn Watkins-Asiyanbi will assume the newly created role of Chief Administrative and Legal Officer, which incorporates the legal, human resources and corporate communication functions.

"Matt and Pam have been valuable members of the CECO leadership team and have helped the organization advance in many important areas," said Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer, CECO Environmental. "CECO is stronger because of their efforts, and we wish them success in their future endeavors."

Eckl commented, "I'm privileged to have been a part of such an incredible team and I'm proud of our achievements during my tenure with CECO. The company is in a great position, and I am committed to supporting a smooth transition."

"I'm excited to welcome Peter to CECO as our next Chief Financial and Strategy Officer. He brings a significant amount of financial, business development and strategy experience to our organization at the perfect time for us as we believe that we are truly gaining momentum toward our ongoing transformation," added Gleason. "Additionally, broadening Lynn's role as our Chief Administrative and Legal Officer will unlock new processes and perspectives to align our functional excellence with our business strategies and growth deployment goals. We expect these important leadership changes further advance our progress and execution of the CECO's strategic plan to create long-term value for our stockholders."

Johansson has more than 30 years of diverse industrial business experience with companies such as Accudyne Industries, IDEX Corporation, ITT Corporation, Trane Technologies, WABCO, Honeywell and AlliedSignal. He has led complex organizations through transformational growth, and brings new perspectives and capabilities around financial analysis, capital market programs and leading concepts with respect to business development programs and operational effectiveness. Since October 2021, Johansson has worked with CECO as a consultant, assisting the leadership team with evaluating market strategies and business development opportunities.

Watkins-Asiyanbi joined CECO in June 2022 as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. She has over 25 years of industrial business experience, with global industrial companies such as John Bean Technologies, W.W. Grainger, Inc. U.S. Foods, Inc., Mars, Inc., and General Mills. Watkins has a multitude of experience and skills, particularly with mergers and acquisitions, manufacturing operations, ethics, corporate governance, CSR and ESG, and financial and regulatory compliance.

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets across the globe through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil and gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

