Brooks Rehabilitation Continues Growth in Central Florida, Plans to Add New and Expanded Outpatient Clinics at Least through 2024

Brooks Rehabilitation Continues Growth in Central Florida, Plans to Add New and Expanded Outpatient Clinics at Least through 2024

Clermont location slated to open in early September with four additional openings/expansions planned in Winter Park, Kissimmee, Oviedo and Ocoee

ORLANDO, Fla. and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued growth and community commitment to Orlando/Central Florida, Brooks Rehabilitation anticipates opening and expanding its outpatient clinics in the market through at least 2024. Brooks had five locations in the Orlando area in January 2022, and it anticipates growing to 11 clinics locally by January 2023. Brooks is also exploring all sub-markets of Orlando for future growth.

Brooks Rehabilitation logo (PRNewswire)

Brooks is addressing the growing demand for – and patient need for immediate access to – quality outpatient rehabilitation services, including physical therapy (PT), occupational therapy (OT) and speech therapy (SLP) provided by only the highest-level licensed therapists. Its low patient-to-therapist volume ratio allows the therapists to focus on each patient's personal goals in the shortest amount of time, making rehabilitation services cost effective while providing the highest level of customer service at all times.

Brooks' newest location, in Clermont, is scheduled to open in early September and will provide tri-disciplinary outpatient services of PT, OT and SLP. The approximately 5,000-sq.-ft. facility is located at 2616 US-27, Clermont, FL 34711. Brooks also anticipates opening locations in Winter Park, Kissimmee and Ocoee by January 2023.

In addition, Brooks has outgrown its existing Oviedo location and will relocate (anticipate mid-September) to expanded space – from the current estimated 2,000 sq. ft. to approximately 5,000 sq. ft. – and increase its current services of PT to also include OT and SLP.

"There is a tremendous need in the Central Florida market for immediate access to quality outpatient rehabilitation services," said Tom Langer, PT, CSCS, Brooks Rehabilitation outpatient regional director, Orlando. "With our added locations and expansion, Brooks is looking to help fill that demand for physical, occupational and speech therapy services performed by the highest-level licensed clinicians/therapists and supplemented by the latest research-based treatment methods and advanced technologies such as Cyberdyne and Smart Glove technology to help patients regain function following injury."

To complement the expertise of the staff, Brooks provides its patients some of the most advanced technologies currently available, including the Cyberdyne robotic exoskeleton to assist those with traumatic spinal cord injuries to walk again and the Smart Glove technology to allow those with catastrophic wrist and hand injuries to grasp and mobilize objects again.

In addition to the anticipated new outpatient clinics in Clermont, Winter Park, Kissimmee and Ocoee, Brooks currently has locations in MetroWest and Winter Garden (both opened in February 2022), Sand Lake, Waterford Lakes, Osceola, Poinciana and Oviedo. Its first Orlando-area outpatient clinic opened in 2008.

The Brooks outpatient clinics in Orlando are part of the larger Brooks system of care. For more than 50 years, Brooks Rehabilitation, headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., has been a comprehensive source for physical rehabilitation services. It offers a variety of care settings – inpatient, outpatient, skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care – to ensure patients are getting the care they need in the right setting for the best outcomes.

Brooks is also actively involved in the communities it serves. It provides many low- or no-cost community programs and services to improve the quality of life for people living with physical disabilities. In Orlando, Brooks supports a variety of organizations and initiatives through active participation or sponsorships, including Special Olympics Florida, NEXTStep Orlando, Alzheimer's Association - Greater Orlando, American Heart Association - Greater Orlando, Johnny's House BabyDJ Foundation, McCormick Research Institute and the Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival.

About Books Rehabilitation

For more than 50 years, Brooks Rehabilitation, headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., has been a comprehensive source for physical rehabilitation services. As a nonprofit organization, Brooks operates one of the nation's largest inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the U.S. with 160 beds, a second 60-bed inpatient hospital that opened in April 2022, and a Center for Inpatient Rehabilitation in partnership with Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Brooks also has one of the region's largest home healthcare agencies, more than 40 outpatient therapy clinics, the Brooks Rehabilitation Medical Group, two skilled nursing facilities, assisted living and memory care. Brooks will treat more than 60,000 patients through its system of care each year. In addition, Brooks operates the Clinical Research Center, which specializes in research to advance the science of rehabilitation. Brooks also provides many low- or no-cost community programs and services to improve the quality of life for people living with physical disabilities.

For more information, visit BrooksRehab.org .

Media Contact:

Rich Donley

407-347-8458

rich@mccicorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brooks Rehabilitation