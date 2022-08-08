50/50 Thursdays
BrainMD Launches The First-Ever* - High Potency EPA/DHA - Vegan Omega-3 Made From Sustainable & Certified Marine Algae

Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainMD Health, a leader in premium-quality, science-based nutraceuticals, brings to market the first-ever ultra-high triglyceride-form EPA/DHA vegan omega-3 supplement. Made using the most advanced omega-3 technology, Vegan Omega-3 Power by BrainMD has a higher concentration of Total Omega-3s (1,100 mg per serving), EPA (700 mg per serving) and DHA (300 mg per serving) than any other vegan omega-3 supplement on the market.

Vegan Omega-3 Power is Certified Vegan® by Vegan Action, Non-GMO Project Verified® and NSF® Gluten-Free Certified. Moreover, the vegan omega-3 oil (PureAlgaeOmega3™) contained in Vegan Omega-3 Power is both NSF® Non-GMO and Non-GMO Project Verified®, making it the only dual Non-GMO verified algal omega-3 oil in the world. Additionally, the PureAlgaeOmega3™ vegan omega-3 oil in BrainMD Vegan Omega-3 Power is also solvent-free, soy-free, gluten-free, clean label, and manufactured under Aquaculture Stewardship Council® (ASC) Chain of Custody.

This is an exciting innovation in the supplement world. There has never been a highly concentrated, high potency and sustainable vegan alternative to fish oil until now.

"You asked for it, we created it — a powerful vegan version of our popular omega-3 supplements that delivers the EPA and DHA you need," said BrainMD founder and CEO, Daniel G. Amen, MD.

Vegan Omega-3 Power by BrainMD will launch on August 8th exclusively at https://brainmd.com/vegan-omega-3-power. To learn more about BrainMD and their suite of omega-3 products and brain directed nutraceuticals, visit www.brainmd.com.

* First-ever Certified Vegan® by Vegan Action, Non-GMO Project Verified® and NSF® Gluten-Free Certified High Potency EPA/DHA Vegan Omega-3 Made From Sustainable & Certified Marine Algae.

