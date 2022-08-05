REALTY ONE GROUP PARTNERS WITH NAHREP

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE Of the fastest growing franchisors today, is partnering with the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), as it continues to strategically grow and expand its diverse, global network. This is the first of several partnerships Realty ONE Group plans to launch in order to broadly represent REALTORS(R) and their clients around the world.

"We believe that formalizing our partnership with NAHREP will allow us to help so many more Hispanic homeowners and our REALTORS(R) who work so hard for them every day," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group.

NAHREP has a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals and is The Voice for Hispanic Real Estate® advocating for more Hispanic families to achieve the American Dream of homeownership for generations to come. As part of the formalized partnership, Realty ONE Group will add even more representatives to serve on NAHREP boards and throughout the organization.

This year, Realty ONE Group was ranked a Top 100 Recession-Proof franchise by Franchise Business Review and the company claimed the No.1 spot for real estate franchisors on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500(R) List .

Realty ONE Group now has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Italy, Singapore, Spain and Portugal in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Italy, Spain, Singapore, Costa Rica and Portugal. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends and has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the number ONE real estate brand. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

About NAHREP

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide, hosting several national events per year and publishing multiple industry cornerstone reports annually and multimedia content. NAHREP advocates for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership, read the organization's 2022 policy priorities here.

