MILITARY TRIBUTE BREWERY ARMED FORCES BREWING COMPANY ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP TO BENEFIT SPECIAL OPERATORS TRANSITION FOUNDATION

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Military tribute brewery Armed Forces Brewing Company will sponsor the 2022 Nashville is Grateful Golf Tournament to benefit the Special Operators Transition Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides tailored transition programs to top tier Special Operations leaders in order to strengthen America's best businesses with elite veteran talent.

"Armed Forces Brewing Company's mission is to make great American beer and employ great American Veterans," said Alan Beal, CEO. "We are excited to help the Special Operators Transition Foundation, who share our passion of helping our special operator Veterans transition into the civilian workforce."

Former Navy SEAL Robert J. O'Neill, a Director of Armed Forces Brewing Company, will host the golf tournament to be held on September 26th, 2022 at Old Hickory Country Club outside of Nashville. O'Neill will be joined by Kid Rock, Special Operators, and musical guests for the event.

Armed Forces Brewing Company has expanded recently into Texas including 197 H-E-B supermarkets and recently won a contract to be distributed in Walmart and Sam's Club in 2023. Their most popular beers include Preamble – We The People, a light beer made with a single American hop grown by U.S. Military Veterans; Special Hops IPA, a bold, adventurous American Pale Ale that is a tribute to U.S. Navy SEALS and Cat Shot – an American craft lager that pays homage to pre-prohibition style lagers, naval aviators and aircraft carrier deck crews.

Armed Forces Brewing Company is owned by Military Veterans and is known for great tasting beers as well as its outrageous and patriotic videos for its public stock offering, which has already attracted more than 5,000 investors. More information on investing as little as $200 in the SEC-qualified public offering is available at https://ownarmedforcesbrewingco.com/ourmission/

Armed Forces Brewing Company was created to pay homage to the U.S. Military through its beers that pay tribute to each branch of the Military. Launched in 2019, Armed Forces Brewing Company was founded by patriotic experienced veterans of the food and beverage industry and Military Veterans and plans to employ Veterans and Veteran family members as at least 70% of its workforce to make and sell great American beer.



For more information, visit https://ownarmedforcesbrewingco.com/ourmission/

