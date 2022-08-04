PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CLEVELAND, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Q2 2022 Highlights:

Record quarterly net sales and profit

Net sales increased 23% from comparable 2021 period

Diluted EPS of $2.77 , an increase of 54% from comparable 2021 period

Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 were $163.5 million, an increase of 23%, compared to $133.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. Currency translation rates had an unfavorable impact on 2022 second quarter net sales of $5.5 million, or 3.4%.

The Company posted net income for the second quarter of 2022 of $13.7 million, or $2.77 per diluted share, compared to $8.9 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter 2022 net income benefited from the significant increase in net sales while leveraging fixed costs and gross margin gains resulting from the previously announced price increases which are beginning to offset the impact of inflation on commodity prices and freight. Currency translation rates had a favorable effect on net income of $0.1 million.

Net sales increased 20% to $301.7 million for the first six months of 2022 compared to $250.6 million for the first six months of 2021. Currency translation rates had an unfavorable impact on net sales of $8.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $26.0 million, or $5.25 per diluted share, compared to $16.0 million or $3.25 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2021. YTD June 30, 2022 net income benefited from the 20% YTD increase in net sales with related fixed cost leverage as well as the realization of price increases which are beginning to offset the impact of inflation on commodities and freight. Also benefiting the YTD net income was the $4.4 million non-taxable gain from life insurance benefits. Currency translation rates had an unfavorable effect on net income of $0.1 million.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We continue to record impressive gains in both net sales and earnings, with the second quarter of 2022 being a new record for both. Excluding the impact of currency translation, all regions reported an increase in net sales versus the second quarter of 2021 and on a YTD basis all regions except for Asia-Pacific reported increased net sales. Our sales growth was made possible by strong volume growth in both the energy and communications product families, incremental sales from our newest acquisitions and selling price adjustments required to offset the significant levels of inflation experienced last year and so far this year. We continuously monitor the impact of inflationary increases on our raw material inputs and freight expense. Additional selling price adjustments may be required to offset further inflationary increases. Customer satisfaction remains our primary goal – accomplished by providing high-quality products and services that meet or exceed expectations."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in business conditions and economy due to COVID-19 including the severity and duration of business disruption caused by the pandemic, the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, the impact of legal or regulatory matters or global economic conditions (such as the impact of inflation, social unrest, acts of war, military conflict (including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine), international hostilities, terrorism and changes in diplomatic and trade relationships) on profitability and future growth opportunities; the Company's ability to identify, complete, obtain funding for and integrate acquisitions for profitable growth; and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2022 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







































June 30,

December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)





2022

2021





















ASSETS

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







$ 30,103

$ 36,406 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $4,931 ($3,744 in 2021)





123,122

98,203 Inventories, net









127,408

114,507 Prepaid expenses









20,855

19,778 Other current assets









5,561

3,217



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS







307,049

272,111





















Property, plant and equipment, net







157,444

149,774 Goodwill











34,792

28,194 Other intangible assets, net







15,104

12,039 Deferred income taxes









5,551

3,839 Other assets









17,116

23,061



TOTAL ASSETS







$ 537,056

$ 489,018





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Trade accounts payable









$ 49,217

$ 42,376 Notes payable to banks









16,856

16,423 Current portion of long-term debt







3,217

3,116 Accrued compensation and other benefits







24,313

21,703 Accrued expenses and other liabilities







26,067

21,917



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES







119,670

105,535





















Long-term debt, less current portion







57,502

40,048 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes







27,197

27,335





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Shareholders' equity:

















Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,940,578 and









4,907,143 issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 13,303

13,185

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 244,969 and 243,138 shares at













June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively





(10,231)

(10,102)

Deferred compensation liability







10,231

10,102

Paid-in capital









49,918

47,814

Retained earnings









434,718

410,673

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,714,822 and 1,685,387 shares at













June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively





(95,631)

(93,836)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(69,629)

(61,719)



TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 332,679

316,117

Noncontrolling interest







8

(17)



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







332,687

316,100



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





$ 537,056

$ 489,018

























PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS





























(Thousands of dollars, except earnings per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30





2022

2021

2022

2021









































Net sales

$ 163,471

$ 133,038

$ 301,694

$ 250,591

Cost of products sold

110,765

89,999

207,037

167,360

GROSS PROFIT

52,706

43,039

94,657

83,231





















Costs and expenses

















Selling

11,668

10,099

22,328

19,701

General and administrative

16,948

13,770

33,256

28,164

Research and engineering

5,363

4,763

10,137

9,374

Other operating expense, net

778

1,669

1,536

2,486





34,757

30,301

67,257

59,725

OPERATING INCOME

17,949

12,738

27,400

23,506





















Other income (expense)

















Interest income

104

26

216

47

Interest expense

(784)

(457)

(1,310)

(920)

Other income, net

495

270

5,599

498





(185)

(161)

4,505

(375)





















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

17,764

12,577

31,905

23,131





















Income tax expense

4,043

3,686

5,883

7,063





















NET INCOME

$ 13,721

$ 8,891

$ 26,022

$ 16,068

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(9)

(22)

(25)

(20)





















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED

















LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS

$ 13,712

$ 8,869

$ 25,997

$ 16,048





















AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

















OUTSTANDING:

















Basic

4,940

4,912

4,934

4,914

Diluted

4,955

4,930

4,954

4,935





















EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

















ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS

















COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:

















Basic

$ 2.78

$ 1.81

$ 5.27

$ 3.27

Diluted

$ 2.77

$ 1.80

$ 5.25

$ 3.25





















Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.40

$ 0.40





























































