NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Update Call

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust ("NXDT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXDT) will host an update call on August 10, 2022 to discuss the Company's operations as a REIT. To register to attend the call, click on "events and presentations" under "resources" on the Company's website at nxdt.nexpoint.com. A replay will be available on NXDT's website after the call.

Please note this call was originally scheduled for August 3, 2022, but has been rescheduled for August 10, 2022.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management, of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

Contact:

Jackie Graham

Director, Investor Relations

JGraham@nexpoint.com

Media Inquiries

Lucy Bannon

LBannon@nexpoint.com

