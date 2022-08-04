Falcon Capital Advisors Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Capital Advisors , a leading business advisory firm that provides strategic advice, technical expertise and engagement execution to financial institutions and government agencies, today announced that it has hired industry veteran Walter Allen as its Managing Director; Natisha Dawson as its new Director of Finance and promoted Ken Yoo to Chief Operating Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Natisha and Walter to the team and to elevate Ken in an expanded role," said Armando Falcon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Capital Advisors. "This latest infusion of talent, as well as our recent announcement that Phil Bracken has joined us as Vice Chairman, reinforces our position as the premier, full-service consulting firm dedicated to serving the needs of the mortgage and capital markets. The timing couldn't be more advantageous, given turmoil in the mortgage market and the digital transformation that is taking place. Clients are looking for strategic counsel as they readjust their business models and for direction and implementation assistance as they digitize their lending and secondary marketing operations."

Allen will be responsible for business development across Falcon's major practice areas: financial institutions and government advisory services and its eMortgage consulting practice. Allen is a recognized industry veteran and digital business strategy leader with more than 20 years of experience utilizing technology solutions to drive transformational business initiatives in both the government and private sector. Prior to joining Falcon, Allen was the President of HouseAmp, a fintech company where he managed and oversaw all aspects of the operation. Prior to HouseAmp, Allen spent nearly 13 years with data and technology leader CoreLogic, most recently as Vice President of Government Solutions working directly with federal government clients and agencies. Earlier, he was the Vice President of Global Capital Markets where he oversaw a team of product specialists and subject matter experts focused on key financial services customers and the Rating Agencies.

Dawson brings more than 20 years of finance and leadership expertise to Falcon. As Director of Finance, Dawson will be responsible for leading all finance and accounting matters in the firm. Prior to joining Falcon, she was the Founder & Chief Financial Officer of The Griffin Way, a firm designed to provide outsourced finance and accounting services to small- and mid-sized businesses. Previously, she held executive financial roles at large, global marketing, public relations and communications firms.

As Chief Operating Officer, Yoo oversees Falcon's daily operational and administrative functions. Yoo's areas of oversight at Falcon include daily operational supervision, strategic planning, M&A planning and integration, IT and physical infrastructure management, and governance/risk/compliance activities. Yoo has more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in banking, housing finance, consulting risk management and regulatory oversight. During his tenure at Falcon Yoo has been responsible for managing teams, relationships and projects for both commercial and government agency clients. Yoo's involvement in those engagements have included initiatives related to program management, asset management, risk management and quality control, data analytics, grant and loan administration and financial analysis for the housing, financial services and healthcare industries.

About Falcon Capital Advisors

Falcon Capital Advisors (FCA) is a Washington, D.C.-based business and technology advisory firm that provides strategic advice, technical expertise and engagement execution to financial institutions and government agencies. The FCA team is comprised of industry experts who have developed deep financial services expertise by serving as regulators at federal financial regulatory agencies and as top business and technology executives at leading financial institutions. FCA's capabilities span the entire mortgage landscape, from origination and servicing to government agency consulting. The firm's technology consulting practice is known for its expertise in digital transformation, its ability to implement as well as design solutions, and its vendor agnostic approach. For more information, go to falconcapitaladvisors.com.

