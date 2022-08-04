EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $499.3 million .





Net income of $10.5 million , consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $13.9 million and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $0.16 .





Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $167.7 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $1,000.9 million .





Net income of $99.4 million , consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $105.3 million , and basic and diluted earnings per share of common stock of $1.24 .





Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $333.6 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).

"Once again, the EchoStar team delivered a solid performance in the second quarter," said Hamid Akhavan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "We are focused on optimizing operations and asset yields in order to maintain our track record of excellent fiscal responsibility, and are leveraging our engineering expertise to innovate new solutions and applications across the market segments we serve."

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 - Additional Information:

Consolidated revenue was flat year over year. Higher equipment sales of $16.1 million to our domestic and international enterprise customers was offset by lower service revenues of $16.6 million , primarily due to lower broadband consumer customers.





Adjusted EBITDA decreased 10.2% or $19.0 million year over year.





Net income decreased $24.5 million year over year. The decrease was primarily due to an unfavorable change in investments of $53.2 million , lower operating income of $19.4 million , and losses on foreign exchange of $4.3 million . These items were partially offset by lower net interest expense of $18.4 million , lower net income tax expense of $15.8 million , and lower losses in Other, net, of $15.4 million , which included litigation expense of $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.





Hughes broadband subscribers totaled approximately 1,346,000, declining 60,000 from March 31, 2022 . Our current capacity limitations require a balancing of capacity utilization with subscriber levels in areas of high bandwidth demand. These constraints, and increased competitive pressures, are impacting our consumer subscriber levels. In Latin America , subscriber levels were also impacted by adverse economic conditions, more selective customer screening, and capacity allocation to community WiFi and enterprise opportunities.





For the three months ended June 30, 2022 , approximately 63% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our consumer customers with approximately 37% attributable to our enterprise customers.





Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $1.5 billion as of June 30, 2022 .





During the three months ended June 30, 2022 , we purchased 1,924,875 shares of our Class A common stock in open market trades.





The Jupiter 3/EchoStar XXIV satellite continues to progress at Maxar and is expected to be launched during the first half of 2023

Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):





For the three months

ended June 30,

For the six months

ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Revenue















Hughes

$ 491,841

$ 492,276

$ 985,947

$ 968,136 EchoStar Satellite Services

4,850

4,283

9,324

8,372 Corporate and Other

2,625

3,275

5,579

5,908 Total revenue

$ 499,316

$ 499,834

$ 1,000,850

$ 982,416

















Adjusted EBITDA















Hughes

$ 182,423

$ 207,317

$ 366,710

$ 409,253 EchoStar Satellite Services

3,521

2,243

6,212

4,162 Corporate & Other:















Corporate overhead, operating and other

(18,554)

(20,497)

(39,745)

(41,964) Equity in earnings (losses) of

unconsolidated affiliates, net

338

(2,369)

440

984 Total Corporate & Other

(18,216)

(22,866)

(39,305)

(40,980) Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 167,728

$ 186,694

$ 333,617

$ 372,435

















Net income (loss)

$ 10,473

$ 35,015

$ 99,418

$ 112,587 Expenditures for property and equipment

$ 75,779

$ 83,232

$ 187,917

$ 262,466

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):





For the three months

ended June 30,

For the six months

ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021

















Net income (loss)

$ 10,473

$ 35,015

$ 99,418

$ 112,587 Interest income, net

(9,072)

(5,240)

(15,494)

(11,189) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

14,307

28,868

29,280

63,535 Income tax provision (benefit), net

5,390

21,152

38,172

43,299 Depreciation and amortization

116,555

118,982

236,991

248,268 Net loss (income) attributable to non-

controlling interests

3,395

2,280

5,883

3,227 EBITDA

141,048

201,057

394,250

459,727 (Gains) losses on investments, net

22,538

(30,633)

(58,148)

(109,233) Impairment of long-lived assets

711

15

711

245 Litigation Expense

—

16,800

—

16,800 License fee dispute - India, net of non-

controlling interests

(211)

(236)

(444)

(446) Loss on Debt Repurchase

—

356

—

1,938 Foreign currency transaction (gains)

losses, net

3,642

(665)

(2,752)

3,404 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 167,728

$ 186,694

$ 333,617

$ 372,435

Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," "Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.

The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To participate via telephone and ask a question, participants must register using this online form.

About EchoStar Corporation

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward‑looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward‑looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





As of



June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 991,595

$ 535,894 Marketable investment securities

529,854

1,010,496 Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

224,016

182,063 Other current assets, net

211,877

198,444 Total current assets

1,957,342

1,926,897 Non-current assets:







Property and equipment, net

2,312,526

2,338,285 Operating lease right-of-use assets

151,967

149,198 Goodwill

533,505

511,086 Regulatory authorizations, net

464,523

469,766 Other intangible assets, net

17,018

13,984 Other investments, net

352,078

297,747 Other non-current assets, net

329,564

338,241 Total non-current assets

4,161,181

4,118,307 Total assets

$ 6,118,523

$ 6,045,204









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Trade accounts payable

$ 103,680

$ 109,338 Contract liabilities

134,856

141,343 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

195,827

209,442 Total current liabilities

434,363

460,123 Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt, net

1,496,379

1,495,994 Deferred tax liabilities, net

428,600

403,684 Operating lease liabilities

137,446

134,897 Other non-current liabilities

122,179

136,426 Total non-current liabilities

2,184,604

2,171,001 Total liabilities

2,618,967

2,631,124









Commitments and contingencies





























ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none

issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

—

— Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:







Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares

authorized, 58,604,747 shares issued and 35,885,079 shares

outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 58,059,622 shares issued and

38,726,923 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021

59

58 Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000

shares authorized, 47,687,039 shares issued and outstanding at both

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

48

48 Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000

shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at both June 30,

2022 and December 31, 2021

—

— Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares

authorized, none issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021

—

— Additional paid-in capital

3,355,238

3,345,878 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(204,465)

(212,102) Accumulated earnings (losses)

761,767

656,466 Treasury shares, at cost

(514,418)

(436,521) Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity

3,398,229

3,353,827 Non-controlling interests

101,327

60,253 Total stockholders' equity

3,499,556

3,414,080 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 6,118,523

$ 6,045,204

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)





For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30,



2022

2021 2022

2021















Revenue:













Services and other revenue

$ 414,697

$ 431,279 $ 833,508

$ 861,616 Equipment revenue

84,619

68,555 167,342

120,800 Total revenue

499,316

499,834 1,000,850

982,416 Costs and expenses:













Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization)

144,235

139,547 285,364

272,336 Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of depreciation

and amortization)

70,054

54,503 139,168

99,654 Selling, general and administrative expenses

113,091

114,038 231,261

228,157 Research and development expenses

8,764

7,441 16,381

14,986 Depreciation and amortization

116,555

118,982 236,991

248,268 Impairment of long-lived assets

711

15 711

245 Total costs and expenses

453,410

434,526 909,876

863,646 Operating income (loss)

45,906

65,308 90,974

118,770 Other income (expense):













Interest income, net

9,072

5,240 15,494

11,189 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(14,307)

(28,868) (29,280)

(63,535) Gains (losses) on investments, net

(22,538)

30,633 58,148

109,233 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated

affiliates, net

(1,301)

(4,044) (3,015)

(2,670) Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net

(3,642)

665 2,752

(3,404) Other, net

2,673

(12,767) 2,517

(13,697) Total other income (expense), net

(30,043)

(9,141) 46,616

37,116 Income (loss) before income taxes

15,863

56,167 137,590

155,886 Income tax benefit (provision), net

(5,390)

(21,152) (38,172)

(43,299) Net income (loss)

10,473

35,015 99,418

112,587 Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling

interests

3,395

2,280 5,883

3,227 Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar Corporation

common stock

$ 13,868

$ 37,295 $ 105,301

$ 115,814















Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B

common stock:













Basic

$ 0.16

$ 0.41 $ 1.24

$ 1.26 Diluted

$ 0.16

$ 0.41 $ 1.24

$ 1.25

ECHOSTAR CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in thousands)





For the six months ended June 30,



2022

2021









Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 99,418

$ 112,587 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows provided

by (used for) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

236,991

248,268 Impairment of long-lived assets

711

245 Losses (gains) on investments, net

(58,148)

(109,233) Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates, net

3,015

2,670 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains), net

(2,752)

3,404 Deferred tax provision (benefit), net

24,412

34,024 Stock-based compensation

5,047

3,825 Amortization of debt issuance costs

386

2,008 Other, net

27,397

6,198 Changes in assets and liabilities, net:







Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net

(39,271)

(3,363) Other current assets, net

(6,113)

(1,120) Trade accounts payable

1,793

(9,631) Contract liabilities

(6,487)

23,251 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(10,119)

621 Non-current assets and non-current liabilities, net

(24,648)

(5,114) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

251,632

308,640









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of marketable investment securities

(183,529)

(939,255) Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities

669,600

1,824,332 Expenditures for property and equipment

(187,917)

(262,466) Expenditures for externally marketed software

(11,967)

(16,835) India JV formation

(7,892)

— Dividend received from unconsolidated affiliate

2,000

— Purchase of other investments

—

(50,000) Sales of other investments

—

10,516 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

280,295

566,292









Cash flows from financing activities:







Repurchase and maturity of the 2021 Senior Unsecured Notes

—

(901,818) Payment of finance lease obligations

(114)

(476) Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations

(1,908)

(1,431) Proceeds from Class A common stock issued under the Employee Stock

Purchase Plan

5,046

4,815 Treasury share repurchase

(77,095)

(163,822) Contribution by non-controlling interest holder

—

9,880 Other, net

—

(966) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(74,071)

(1,053,818)









Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(728)

(443) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

457,128

(179,329) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, beginning of

period

536,874

896,812 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted amounts, end of period

$ 994,002

$ 717,483

