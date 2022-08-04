Doctors for Disaster Preparedness (DDP) Holds 40th Annual Meeting in Las Vegas Aug 14-16

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians and scientists will gather at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Aug 14-16 for its 40th annual meeting. There will be two full days of lectures on Monday and Tuesday on subjects of vital interest. Topics include: climate predictions; prospects for the American oil and gas industries; affordable energy; implementing energy and social policy through banking and finance; electric cars; COVID update; photomodulation treatment for pain, wounds, and brain injury; ozone disinfection applications; and education controversies.

DDP promotes effective national defense, including civilian defense, and fights against pseudoscience.

Past meetings have featured three astronauts, two Nobel laureates, and numerous world-class scientists. This year's meeting also has an all-star cast of nationally prominent scientists, policy experts, innovators, and pandemic response advisers.

A limited number of press passes are available, and there are still openings for on-line Zoom attendance with access to the video archive.

Doctors for Disaster Preparedness provides information to help save lives in the event of natural or man-made disasters. Telephone: 520-325-2680.

Contact: Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com

