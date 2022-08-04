Cascades Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2022

Commercial initiatives drive stronger sequential performance
KINGSEY FALLS, QC , Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.
- Sales of $1,119 million (compared with $1,038 million in Q1 2022 and $956 million in Q2 2021)
- As reported (including specific items)
- Adjusted (excluding specific items1)
- Net debt1 of $1,712 million as of June 30, 2022 (compared with $1,549 million as of March 31, 2022). Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio1 of 5.4x, up from 4.8x as of March 31, 2022.
- Total capital expenditures, net of disposals, of $116 million in Q2 2022, and $212 million in the first half of 2022. Forecasted 2022 net capital expenditures of $450 - $470 million, including $310 - $330 million for the Bear Island containerboard conversion project in Virginia, USA.
Some information represents Non-IFRS financial measures, other financial measures or Non-IFRS ratios which are not standardized under IFRS and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other corporations. Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
Mario Plourde, President and CEO, commented: "Our packaging businesses delivered good sequential performances in the second quarter, with improved pricing and sales mix, higher volumes, and lower raw material costs in the case of Containerboard outweighing the impact of continued cost inflation. Sequentially, results in our Tissue Papers business highlight the momentum being generated by the profitability initiatives underway. While pricing and mix improvements realized to date helped to mitigate the unprecedented headwinds on the cost side, these initiatives are trailing the pace of the current high inflation environment. These initiatives remain on track to generate important contributions in the back half of 2022, and are being closely monitored and regularly adapted to address the changing cost environment.
We continued to advance the Bear Island project in the quarter. The capital investments for this project, which totaled $81 million in the second quarter and $145 million year-to-date, combined with lower consolidated financial results, has resulted in an increase in our leverage in the second quarter. As we have previously stated, this trend is expected to reverse with improved business performance through the remainder of 2022 and throughout 2023 as well as the positive contribution from this facility following its start-up."
Discussing near-term outlook, Mr. Plourde commented, "We are focused on driving benefits from profitability initiatives underway in our Tissue Papers segment. While the level of expected long-term financial contributions remains intact, persistent cost headwinds and adjustments to the implementation timing of announced industry price increases have reduced our forecasted OIBD range for this segment to $25 - $40 million for 2022, from the previously stated $60 - $80 million2. This revision does not change the 2024 OIBD targets provided in our strategic plan in February. The current inflationary environment has also had implications for our Bear Island project in 2022. Higher cost levels combined with labour and material availability constraints, which have led to temporary delays in certain construction milestones, increased the total projected cost for this project to a range of $595 - $615 million (US$470 - US$485 million). Our team is working closely with contractors to mitigate any potential delay caused by these elements in order to meet the targeted mid-December 2022 start date. However, it is important to note that the timing of some critical construction milestones may be at risk due to these issues and, as a result the start-up of paper production may be delayed to the first quarter of 2023.
At the operations level, we are forecasting sequentially stable results in our packaging businesses in the third quarter, during which favourable pricing momentum is expected to mitigate continued cost inflation. As we have previously stated, the Tissue Papers business is expected to return to a trajectory of positive contribution in the upcoming quarters as meaningful benefits from implementation of the profitability initiatives begin to be realized."
Selected consolidated information
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per common share) (unaudited)
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q2 2021
Sales
1,119
1,038
956
As Reported
Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)
95
56
87
Operating income (loss)
32
(4)
23
Net earnings (loss)
10
(15)
3
per common share
$0.10
($0.15)
$0.02
Margin (OIBD)
8.5 %
5.4 %
9.1 %
Adjusted1
Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD)
91
58
98
Operating income (loss)
28
(2)
34
Net earnings (loss)
10
(15)
8
per common share
$0.10
($0.15)
$0.07
Margin (OIBD)
8.1 %
5.6 %
10.3 %
Segmented OIBD as reported
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q2 2021
Packaging Products
Containerboard
98
72
95
Specialty Products
25
28
18
Tissue Papers
(4)
(18)
(5)
Corporate Activities
(24)
(26)
(21)
OIBD as reported
95
56
87
Segmented adjusted OIBD1
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q2 2021
Packaging Products
Containerboard
99
80
100
Specialty Products
25
22
18
Tissue Papers
(8)
(17)
Corporate Activities
(25)
(27)
(21)
Adjusted OIBD1
91
58
98
Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
Please refer to the Q2 2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis for additional information.
Sales of $1,119 million increased by $163 million compared with the same period last year. This reflects $146 million of combined benefits from improvements in selling prices and sales mix in all business segments. The Canadian dollar - US dollar exchange rate was also favourable for all businesses, contributing $24 million to sales levels on a consolidated basis. These were partially offset by a $16 million impact related to lower volumes in the Containerboard and Tissue Papers business segments.
The Corporation generated an operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBD) of $95 million in the second quarter of 2022, up from $87 million in the second quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis1, second quarter OIBD totaled $91 million, a decrease of $7 million, or 7% from the $98 million generated in the same period last year. This decrease is attributable to higher raw material, production, energy and logistics costs in all segments, the effects of which were not fully mitigated by improvements in selling prices and mix in all businesses and a beneficial FX impact for the packaging segments.
The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our second quarter 2022 OIBD and/or net earnings were:
- $4 million gain from the settlement of a supply agreement in Tissue Papers segment (OIBD and net earnings);
- $3 million foreign exchange loss on long-term debt and financial instruments (net earnings).
For the 3-month period ended June 30, 2022, the Corporation posted net earnings of $10 million, or $0.10 per common share, compared to net earnings of $3 million, or $0.02 per common share, in the same period of 2021. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation generated net earnings of $10 million in the second quarter of 2022, or $0.10 per common share, compared to net earnings of $8 million, or $0.07 per common share, in the same period of 2021.
Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share to be paid on September 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2022. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the second quarter of 2022, Cascades purchased no common shares for cancellation.
Management will discuss the 2022 second quarter financial results during a conference call today at 12:00 p.m. EDT. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-390-0620 (international 1-416-764-8651). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com) under the "Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until September 4, 2022 by dialing 1-888-390-0541 (international 1-416-764-8677), access code 567197.
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors.
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
70
174
Accounts receivable
605
510
Current income tax assets
10
19
Inventories
584
494
Current portion of financial assets
5
1
1,274
1,198
Long-term assets
Investments in associates and joint ventures
92
87
Property, plant and equipment
2,657
2,522
Intangible assets with finite useful life
80
88
Financial assets
9
6
Other assets
56
54
Deferred income tax assets
156
138
Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life
478
473
4,802
4,566
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Bank loans and advances
1
1
Trade and other payables
696
707
Current income tax liabilities
6
12
Current portion of long-term debt
71
74
Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges
8
12
Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities
16
16
798
822
Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt
1,710
1,450
Provisions for contingencies and charges
46
47
Financial liabilities
12
6
Other liabilities
88
122
Deferred income tax liabilities
207
192
2,861
2,639
Equity
Capital stock
614
614
Contributed surplus
14
14
Retained earnings
1,266
1,274
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3)
(23)
Equity attributable to Shareholders
1,891
1,879
Non-controlling interests
50
48
Total equity
1,941
1,927
4,802
4,566
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
For the 3-month periods
For the 6-month periods
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales
1,119
956
2,157
1,898
Cost of sales and expenses
Cost of sales (including depreciation and amortization of $63 million for 3-month period
1,001
834
1,952
1,631
Selling and administrative expenses
93
87
181
174
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
(4)
—
(10)
—
Impairment charges and restructuring costs
—
6
1
11
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(3)
1
(2)
2
Loss on derivative financial instruments
—
5
7
13
1,087
933
2,129
1,831
Operating income
32
23
28
67
Financing expense
17
20
32
42
Interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities
1
1
2
2
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments
3
(3)
2
(6)
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
(6)
(5)
(10)
(7)
Earnings before income taxes
17
10
2
36
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
3
2
(1)
8
Net earnings from continuing operations including non-controlling interests for
14
8
3
28
Results from discontinued operations
—
(3)
—
5
Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period
14
5
33
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
4
2
8
8
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period
10
3
(5)
25
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations per common share
Basic
$0.10
$0.04
($0.05)
$0.21
Diluted
$0.10
$0.04
($0.05)
$0.21
Net earnings (loss) per common share
Basic
$0.10
$0.02
($0.05)
$0.24
Diluted
$0.10
$0.02
($0.05)
$0.24
Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding
100,588,470
102,281,072
100,705,048
102,280,243
Weighted average number of diluted common shares
101,083,826
103,285,361
101,344,843
103,360,930
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders:
Continuing operations
10
5
(5)
22
Discontinued operations
—
(2)
—
3
Net earnings (loss)
10
3
(5)
25
For the 3-month periods
For the 6-month periods
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period
14
5
3
33
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings
Translation adjustments
Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries
32
(14)
21
(29)
Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries from discontinued
—
(1)
—
(20)
Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities
(9)
9
(6)
18
Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities
—
—
—
12
Cash flow hedges
Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments
1
2
7
3
Recovery of (provision for) income taxes
1
(2)
(1)
(3)
Provision for income taxes from discontinued operations
—
—
—
(2)
25
(6)
21
(21)
Items that are not released to earnings
Actuarial gain on employee future benefits
12
4
31
21
Provision for income taxes
(3)
(1)
(8)
(6)
9
3
23
15
Other comprehensive income (loss)
34
(3)
44
(6)
Comprehensive income including non-controlling interests for the period
48
2
47
27
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests for the period
5
2
9
(1)
Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders for the period
43
—
38
28
Comprehensive income attributable to Shareholders:
Continuing operations
43
3
38
27
Discontinued operations
—
(3)
—
1
Comprehensive income
43
—
38
28
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2022
(in millions of Canadian dollars)
CAPITAL STOCK
CONTRIBUTED
RETAINED
ACCUMULATED
TOTAL EQUITY
NON-
TOTAL EQUITY
Balance - Beginning of period
614
14
1,274
(23)
1,879
48
1,927
Comprehensive income
Net earnings (loss)
—
—
(5)
—
(5)
8
3
Other comprehensive income
—
—
23
20
43
1
44
—
—
18
20
38
9
47
Dividends
—
—
(24)
—
(24)
(6)
(30)
Stock options expense
—
1
—
—
1
—
1
Issuance of common shares
2
(1)
—
—
1
—
1
Redemption of common shares
(2)
—
(3)
—
(5)
—
(5)
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
—
—
1
—
1
(1)
—
Balance - End of period
614
14
1,266
(3)
1,891
50
1,941
For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2021
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
CAPITAL STOCK
CONTRIBUTED
RETAINED
ACCUMULATED
TOTAL EQUITY
NON-CONTROLLING
TOTAL EQUITY
Balance - Beginning of period
622
13
1,146
(28)
1,753
204
1,957
Comprehensive income (loss)
Net earnings
—
—
25
—
25
8
33
Other comprehensive income (loss)
—
—
15
(12)
3
(9)
(6)
—
—
40
(12)
28
(1)
27
Dividends
—
—
(16)
—
(16)
(7)
(23)
Dividends paid to non-controlling
—
—
—
—
—
(3)
(3)
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
—
—
1
—
1
(1)
—
Balance - End of period
622
13
1,171
(40)
1,766
192
1,958
For the 3-month periods
For the 6-month periods
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating activities from continuing operations
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period
10
3
(5)
25
Results from discontinued operations
—
3
—
(5)
Results from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interests
—
(1)
—
2
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
10
5
(5)
22
Adjustments for:
Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities
18
21
34
44
Depreciation and amortization
63
64
123
129
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
(4)
—
(10)
—
Impairment charges and restructuring costs
—
6
1
11
Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments
—
5
7
13
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments
3
(3)
2
(6)
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
3
2
(1)
8
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
(6)
(5)
(10)
(7)
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
4
3
8
6
Net financing expense paid
(4)
(4)
(34)
(44)
Net income taxes received (paid)
(3)
(1)
(4)
1
Dividends received
5
5
5
5
Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities
(8)
(11)
(16)
(13)
81
87
100
169
Changes in non-cash working capital components
(59)
(47)
(151)
(72)
22
40
(51)
97
Investing activities from continuing operations
Disposals in associates and joint ventures
—
1
—
1
Payments for property, plant and equipment
(117)
(66)
(219)
(137)
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
1
1
7
1
Change in intangible and other assets
(2)
(7)
(3)
(11)
(118)
(71)
(215)
(146)
Financing activities from continuing operations
Bank loans and advances
(6)
2
—
(4)
Change in credit facilities
191
(1)
248
(1)
Increase in other long-term debt
—
5
—
5
Payments of other long-term debt, including lease obligations
(40)
(20)
(49)
(44)
Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options
1
—
1
—
Redemption of common shares
—
—
(5)
—
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(2)
(3)
(6)
(7)
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
(2)
(2)
(2)
(2)
Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders
(12)
(8)
(24)
(16)
130
(27)
163
(69)
Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period from continuing operations
34
(58)
(103)
(118)
Change in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations
—
(99)
—
(94)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
34
(157)
(103)
(212)
Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
(1)
—
(1)
(1)
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period
37
328
174
384
Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period
70
171
70
171
The Corporation analyzes the performance of its operating segments based on their operating income before depreciation and amortization, which is not a measure of performance under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). However, the chief operating decision-maker (CODM) uses this performance measure to assess the operating performance of each reportable segment. Earnings for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Intersegment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in its most recent audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021.
The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the CODM. The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance and is therefore the CODM.
The Corporation's operations are managed in three segments: Containerboard and Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products) and Tissue Papers.
SALES TO
For the 3-month periods ended June 30,
Canada
United States
Total
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Packaging Products
Containerboard
337
309
232
188
569
497
Specialty Products
65
49
103
82
168
131
Inter-segment sales
(5)
(3)
(5)
(4)
(10)
(7)
397
355
330
266
727
621
Tissue Papers
74
58
268
239
342
297
Inter-segment sales and Corporate Activities
44
34
6
4
50
38
515
447
604
509
1,119
956
SALES TO
For the 6-month periods ended June 30,
Canada
United States
Total
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Packaging Products
Containerboard
665
614
438
386
1,103
1,000
Specialty Products
122
96
203
157
325
253
Inter-segment sales
(9)
(7)
(9)
(7)
(18)
(14)
778
703
632
536
1,410
1,239
Tissue Papers
139
115
517
474
656
589
Inter-segment sales and Corporate Activities
81
65
10
5
91
70
998
883
1,159
1,015
2,157
1,898
OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
For the 3-month periods
For the 6-month periods
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Packaging Products
Containerboard
98
95
170
191
Specialty Products
25
18
53
36
123
113
223
227
Tissue Papers
(4)
(5)
(22)
13
Corporate Activities
(24)
(21)
(50)
(44)
Operating income before depreciation and amortization
95
87
151
196
Depreciation and amortization
(63)
(64)
(123)
(129)
Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities
(18)
(21)
(34)
(44)
Foreign exchange gain (loss) on long-term debt and financial instruments
(3)
3
(2)
6
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
6
5
10
7
Earnings before income taxes
17
10
2
36
PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
For the 3-month periods
For the 6-month periods
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Packaging Products
Containerboard
84
52
159
106
Specialty Products
6
8
17
16
90
60
176
122
Tissue Papers
17
4
22
12
Corporate Activities
7
7
15
11
Total acquisitions
114
71
213
145
Right-of-use assets acquisitions and of property, plant and equipment included in other
(12)
(12)
(33)
(12)
102
59
180
133
Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"
Beginning of the period
51
34
75
31
End of the period
(36)
(27)
(36)
(27)
Payments for property, plant and equipment
117
66
219
137
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
(1)
(1)
(7)
(1)
Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals
116
65
212
136
SPECIFIC ITEMS
The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from that of other corporations and some of these items may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.
They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on repurchase of long-term debt, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps and option fair value revaluation, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, fair value revaluation gains or losses on investments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.
To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance and capital measures, as well as non-IFRS measures, is useful to both Management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. This also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures and other financial measures are used in our financial disclosures:
Non-IFRS measures
- Adjusted OIBD: Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted operating income: Used to assess operating performance of each segment on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted free cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchase, dividend increase and strategic investments.
- Working capital: Used to assess the short-term liquidity of the Corporation.
Other financial measures
- Total debt: Used to calculate all the Corporation's debt, including long-term debt and bank loans. Often put in relation to equity to calculate the debt-to-equity ratio.
- Net debt: Used to calculate the Corporation's total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Often put in relation to adjusted OIBD to calculate net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio.
Non-IFRS ratios
- Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio: Used to assess the Corporation's ability to pay its debt and evaluate financial leverage.
- Net debt to adjusted OIBD ratio on a pro-forma basis: Used to measure the Corporation's credit performance and evaluate the financial leverage on a comparable basis, including significant business acquisitions and excluding significant business disposals, if any.
- Adjusted OIBD margin : Used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted net earnings per common share: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.
- Net debt / Net debt + Shareholders' equity: Used to evaluate the Corporation's financial leverage and thus the risk to Shareholders.
- Working capital as a percentage of sales: Used to assess the Corporation's operating liquidity performance.
- Adjusted free cash flow per common share: Used to assess the Corporation's financial flexibility.
Non-IFRS and other financial measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS and other financial measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.
The reconciliation of operating income (loss) to OIBD, to adjusted operating income (loss)1 and to adjusted OIBD1 by business segment is as follows:
Q2 2022
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Containerboard
Specialty
Tissue
Corporate
Consolidated
Operating income (loss)
69
20
(23)
(34)
32
Depreciation and amortization
29
5
19
10
63
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
98
25
(4)
(24)
95
Specific items:
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
—
—
(4)
—
(4)
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
1
—
—
(1)
—
1
—
(4)
(1)
(4)
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization1
99
25
(8)
(25)
91
Adjusted operating income (loss)1
70
20
(27)
(35)
28
Q1 2022
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Containerboard
Specialty
Tissue
Corporate
Consolidated
Operating income (loss)
44
24
(35)
(37)
(4)
Depreciation and amortization
28
4
17
11
60
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
72
28
(18)
(26)
56
Specific items:
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
—
(6)
—
—
(6)
Restructuring costs
—
—
1
—
1
Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments
8
—
—
(1)
7
8
(6)
1
(1)
2
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization1
80
22
(17)
(27)
58
Adjusted operating income (loss)1
52
18
(34)
(38)
(2)
Q2 2021
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Containerboard
Specialty
Tissue
Corporate
Consolidated
Operating income (loss)
64
14
(22)
(33)
23
Depreciation and amortization
31
4
17
12
64
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
95
18
(5)
(21)
87
Specific items:
Impairment charges
—
—
1
—
1
Restructuring costs
—
—
5
—
5
Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments
5
—
—
—
5
5
—
6
—
11
Adjusted operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization1
100
18
1
(21)
98
Adjusted operating income (loss)1
69
14
(16)
(33)
34
Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
Net earnings (loss), as per IFRS, are reconciled below with operating income (loss), adjusted operating income (loss)1 and adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization1:
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q2 2021
Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period
10
(15)
3
Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
4
4
2
Results from discontinued operations
—
—
3
Provision for (recovery of) income taxes
3
(4)
2
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
(6)
(4)
(5)
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments
3
(1)
(3)
Financing expense and interest expense on employee future benefits and other liabilities
18
16
21
Operating income
32
(4)
23
Specific items:
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
(4)
(6)
—
Impairment charges
—
—
1
Restructuring costs
—
1
5
Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments
—
7
5
(4)
2
11
Adjusted operating income (loss)1
28
(2)
34
Depreciation and amortization
63
60
64
Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization1
91
58
98
Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
The following table reconciles net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per common share, as per IFRS, with adjusted net earnings (loss)1 and adjusted net earnings (loss)1 per common share:
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited)
NET EARNINGS (LOSS)
NET EARNINGS (LOSS)
PER COMMON SHARE2
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q2 2021
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q2 2021
As per IFRS
10
(15)
3
$0.10
($0.15)
$0.02
Specific items:
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
(4)
(6)
—
($0.03)
($0.05)
—
Impairment charges
—
—
1
—
—
$0.01
Restructuring costs
—
1
5
—
$0.01
$0.04
Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments
—
7
5
—
$0.05
$0.03
Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments
3
(1)
(3)
$0.03
($0.01)
($0.03)
Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling
1
(1)
(3)
—
—
—
—
—
5
—
—
$0.05
Adjusted1
10
(15)
8
$0.10
($0.15)
$0.07
Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding
100,588,470
100,822,921
102,281,072
Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
Specific amounts per common share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item ''Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests'' only include the effect of tax adjustments.
The following table reconciles cash flow from (used by) operating activities from continuing operations with operating income (loss) and operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization:
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q2 2021
Cash flow from (used by) operating activities from continuing operations
22
(73)
40
Changes in non-cash working capital components
59
92
47
Depreciation and amortization
(63)
(60)
(64)
Net income taxes paid
3
1
1
Net financing expense paid
4
30
4
Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others
4
6
—
Impairment charges and restructuring costs
—
(1)
(6)
Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments
—
(7)
(5)
Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities, net of dividends received
3
8
6
Operating income (loss)
32
(4)
23
Depreciation and amortization
63
60
64
Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization
95
56
87
The following table reconciles cash flow from (used by) operating activities from continuing operations with cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations1. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations2 to adjusted free cash flow used2, which is also calculated on a per common share basis:
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts or otherwise noted) (unaudited)
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q2 2021
Cash flow from (used by) operating activities from continuing operations
22
(73)
40
Changes in non-cash working capital components
59
92
47
Cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations (excluding changes in non-cash working
81
19
87
Restructuring costs paid
—
7
2
Adjusted cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations1
81
26
89
Capex expenditures
(117)
(102)
(66)
Change in intangible and other assets
(2)
(1)
(7)
Lease obligation payments
(13)
(13)
(11)
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
1
6
1
(50)
(84)
6
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(2)
(4)
(3)
Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests
(12)
(12)
(8)
Adjusted free cash flow used1
(64)
(100)
(5)
Adjusted free cash flow generated1 per common share
(in Canadian dollars)
($0.64)
($0.99)
($0.05)
Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding
100,588,470
100,822,921
102,281,072
Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
The following table reconciles total debt1 and net debt1 with the ratio of net debt1 to adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (adjusted OIBD1):
(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
June 30,
2021
Long-term debt
1,710
1,510
1,799
Current portion of long-term debt
71
69
72
Bank loans and advances
1
7
7
Total debt1
1,782
1,586
1,878
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
70
37
171
Net debt1 as reported
1,712
1,549
1,707
Adjusted OIBD1 as reported on a last twelve months basis
318
325
492
Net debt / Adjusted OIBD ratio1
5.4x
4.8x
3.5x
Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.
