ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for July 2022

Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Compared to July 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.9% in Colombia, 15.6% in Mexico and 4.0% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for July 2022 reached a total of 6.2 million passengers, 18.7% above the levels reported in July 2019.

Compared to July 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.9% in Colombia, 15.6% in Mexico and Puerto Rico 4.0%. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by a recovery in both domestic and international traffic, and in Puerto Rico mainly by domestic traffic while international traffic continued its gradual recovery trend.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods July 1 through June 31, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary














July


% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019



2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Mexico

3,198,194

3,043,952

3,697,946

21.5

15.6


20,648,828

15,467,960

22,535,827

45.7

9.1

Domestic Traffic

1,634,446

1,499,657

1,743,933

16.3

6.7


9,532,322

8,122,700

10,008,295

23.2

5.0

International Traffic

1,563,748

1,544,295

1,954,013

26.5

25.0


11,116,506

7,345,260

12,527,532

70.6

12.7

San Juan, Puerto Rico

968,319

1,118,931

1,006,722

(10.0)

4.0


5,686,127

5,555,160

6,180,936

11.3

8.7

Domestic Traffic

851,865

1,042,005

892,509

(14.3)

4.8


5,068,032

5,301,739

5,647,547

6.5

11.4

International Traffic

116,454

76,926

114,213

48.5

(1.9)


618,095

253,421

533,389

110.5

(13.7)

Colombia

1,078,246

1,004,028

1,519,445

51.3

40.9


6,693,212

4,880,660

9,198,377

88.5

37.4

Domestic Traffic

903,812

841,393

1,244,324

47.9

37.7


5,661,642

4,170,917

7,711,603

84.9

36.2

International Traffic

174,434

162,635

275,121

69.2

57.7


1,031,570

709,743

1,486,774

109.5

44.1

Total Traffic

5,244,759

5,166,911

6,224,113

20.5

18.7


33,028,167

25,903,780

37,915,140

46.4

14.8

Domestic Traffic

3,390,123

3,383,055

3,880,766

14.7

14.5


20,261,996

17,595,356

23,367,445

32.8

15.3

International Traffic

1,854,636

1,783,856

2,343,347

31.4

26.4


12,766,171

8,308,424

14,547,695

75.1

14.0

Mexico Passenger Traffic












July

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

1,634,446

1,499,657

1,743,933

16.3

6.7


9,532,322

8,122,700

10,008,295

23.2

5.0

CUN

Cancun

914,987

931,989

1,036,208

11.2

13.2


5,134,037

4,989,716

5,677,055

13.8

10.6

CZM

Cozumel

20,523

22,064

17,193

(22.1)

(16.2)


118,752

78,589

91,944

17.0

(22.6)

HUX

Huatulco

78,728

72,407

83,973

16.0

6.7


448,436

344,662

507,760

47.3

13.2

MID

Merida

237,223

170,038

238,365

40.2

0.5


1,465,713

961,827

1,455,667

51.3

(0.7)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,145

9,005

9,908

10.0

(18.4)


82,764

54,516

55,589

2.0

(32.8)

OAX

Oaxaca

100,386

77,901

103,616

33.0

3.2


567,630

414,193

594,830

43.6

4.8

TAP

Tapachula

30,959

35,359

43,521

23.1

40.6


211,879

219,761

278,146

26.6

31.3

VER

Veracruz

129,467

94,491

111,441

17.9

(13.9)


801,448

559,048

690,954

23.6

(13.8)

VSA

Villahermosa

110,028

86,403

99,708

15.4

(9.4)


701,663

500,388

656,350

31.2

(6.5)

International Traffic

1,563,748

1,544,295

1,954,013

26.5

25.0


11,116,506

7,345,260

12,527,532

70.6

12.7

CUN

Cancun

1,484,897

1,441,679

1,840,238

27.6

23.9


10,480,240

6,891,980

11,814,379

71.4

12.7

CZM

Cozumel

27,621

45,062

53,467

18.7

93.6


256,807

215,133

309,759

44.0

20.6

HUX

Huatulco

3,251

3,981

3,443

(13.5)

5.9


104,319

15,645

62,075

296.8

(40.5)

MID

Merida

19,463

22,578

24,412

8.1

25.4


126,135

100,346

149,333

48.8

18.4

MTT

Minatitlan

891

738

1,220

65.3

36.9


4,616

3,265

6,700

105.2

45.1

OAX

Oaxaca

16,449

15,938

17,986

12.8

9.3


84,606

59,829

108,463

81.3

28.2

TAP

Tapachula

1,581

1,111

1,165

4.9

(26.3)


7,951

4,728

7,636

61.5

(4.0)

VER

Veracruz

7,275

10,803

9,433

(12.7)

29.7


39,681

41,252

53,109

28.7

33.8

VSA

Villahermosa

2,320

2,405

2,649

10.1

14.2


12,151

13,082

16,078

22.9

32.3

Traffic Total Mexico

3,198,194

3,043,952

3,697,946

21.5

15.6


20,648,828

15,467,960

22,535,827

45.7

9.1

CUN

Cancun

2,399,884

2,373,668

2,876,446

21.2

19.9


15,614,277

11,881,696

17,491,434

47.2

12.0

CZM

Cozumel

48,144

67,126

70,660

5.3

46.8


375,559

293,722

401,703

36.8

7.0

HUX

Huatulco

81,979

76,388

87,416

14.4

6.6


552,755

360,307

569,835

58.2

3.1

MID

Merida

256,686

192,616

262,777

36.4

2.4


1,591,848

1,062,173

1,605,000

51.1

0.8

MTT

Minatitlan

13,036

9,743

11,128

14.2

(14.6)


87,380

57,781

62,289

7.8

(28.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

116,835

93,839

121,602

29.6

4.1


652,236

474,022

703,293

48.4

7.8

TAP

Tapachula

32,540

36,470

44,686

22.5

37.3


219,830

224,489

285,782

27.3

30.0

VER

Veracruz

136,742

105,294

120,874

14.8

(11.6)


841,129

600,300

744,063

23.9

(11.5)

VSA

Villahermosa

112,348

88,808

102,357

15.3

(8.9)


713,814

513,470

672,428

31.0

(5.8)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









July

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

SJU Total

968,319

1,118,931

1,006,722

(10.0)

4.0


5,686,127

5,555,160

6,180,936

11.3

8.7

Domestic Traffic

851,865

1,042,005

892,509

(14.3)

4.8


5,068,032

5,301,739

5,647,547

6.5

11.4

International Traffic

116,454

76,926

114,213

48.5

(1.9)


618,095

253,421

533,389

110.5

(13.7)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan










July

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019


Year to date

% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

903,812

841,393

1,244,324

47.9

37.7


5,661,642

4,170,917

7,711,603

84.9

36.2

MDE

Rionegro

655,875

603,161

919,160

52.4

40.1


4,101,100

2,846,800

5,706,299

100.4

39.1

EOH

Medellin

98,190

92,305

112,926

22.3

15.0


607,858

500,391

701,259

40.1

15.4

MTR

Monteria

87,586

95,527

144,482

51.2

65.0


560,353

532,653

895,147

68.1

59.7

APO

Carepa

19,456

19,430

24,278

25.0

24.8


123,813

111,942

163,097

45.7

31.7

UIB

Quibdo

34,114

26,951

33,876

25.7

(0.7)


214,193

156,507

198,464

26.8

(7.3)

CZU

Corozal

8,591

4,019

9,602

138.9

11.8


54,325

22,624

47,337

109.2

(12.9)

International Traffic

174,434

162,635

275,121

69.2

57.7


1,031,570

709,743

1,486,774

109.5

44.1

MDE

Rionegro

174,434

162,635

275,121

69.2

57.7


1,031,570

709,743

1,486,774

109.5

44.1

EOH

Medellin












MTR

Monteria












APO

Carepa












UIB

Quibdo












CZU

Corozal












Traffic Total Colombia

1,078,246

1,004,028

1,519,445

51.3

40.9


6,693,212

4,880,660

9,198,377

88.5

37.4

MDE

Rionegro

830,309

765,796

1,194,281

56.0

43.8


5,132,670

3,556,543

7,193,073

102.2

40.1

EOH

Medellin

98190

92,305

112,926

22.3

15.0


607,858

500,391

701,259

40.1

15.4

MTR

Monteria

87,586

95,527

144,482

51.2

65.0


560,353

532,653

895,147

68.1

59.7

APO

Carepa

19,456

19,430

24,278

25.0

24.8


123,813

111,942

163,097

45.7

31.7

UIB

Quibdo

34,114

26,951

33,876

25.7

(0.7)


214,193

156,507

198,464

26.8

(7.3)

CZU

Corozal

8,591

4,019

9,602

138.9

11.8


54,325

22,624

47,337

109.2

(12.9)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

ASUR
Lic. Adolfo Castro
+52-55-5284-0408
acastro@asur.com.mx

InspIR Group
Susan Borinelli
+1-646-330-5907
susan@inspirgroup.com 

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-july-2022-301600425.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

