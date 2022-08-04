Alpha Omega Integration and Dynamo Technologies Win $86 Million Contract with USDA OCIO Information Security Center (ISC) Cyber Security Operations

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega Integration and their CTA partner Dynamo Technologies (Team DAO) have won an $86 million contract with the USDA Office of the Chief Information Officer to provide mission critical cyber security operations support across the USDA enterprise. Team DAO will support the USDA's mission through the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Division and Cyber Defense Operations Division by delivering services such as cyber defense, incident response and operations, detection & monitoring, network security, system security, and cybersecurity architecture.

"Alpha Omega's IT research and development initiatives along with our interest in keeping abreast of new cyber threats and state of the art defensive technology will prove indispensable on this opportunity to monitor and protect the nation's Agriculture mission assets. We are grateful to the USDA and ISC for giving us the opportunity to support them with cutting edge, mission-critical, automated cybersecurity expertise," said Gautam Ijoor, CEO for Alpha Omega.

"IT systems are mission critical. The USDA OCIO ISC diligently serves and supports all the various USDA Bureaus and Offices by helping to protect their mission-critical assets and information, thereby securing our country's diverse food, agriculture, rural and natural resources. Team DAO is committed to do our part to ensure the highest levels of security and integrity of the USDA's enterprise systems," said Dr. Vivek "Vick" Taneja, President of Dynamo Technologies.

Alpha Omega provides high quality, collaborative IT and business consulting services, with the expertise and capabilities to serve customers. We are committed to quality and continuous process improvement, demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level-5 (ML-5) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to integrate best practices and standardization in the areas of quality, service management, and security into everyday operations. Alpha Omega is a mission-focused, client-centric, results-driven organization. For more information, visit https://alphaomegaintegration.com/aoi-contract-usda/.

Dynamo is a full lifecycle digital transformation company providing best-in-class technology and mission support services to the U.S. federal government. Dynamo's mission is to lead the digital transformation industry and provide best-in-class solutions to its clients with a truly human touch. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in the National Capital Region (NCR), Dynamo serves CONUS and OCONUS missions across the defense, diplomacy, environmental, financial, and law enforcement markets. Dynamo delivers excellence through talented personnel, in-house innovation labs, and partnerships with leading cloud/platform technology providers. Dynamo is CMMI-DEV v2.0 Level 3 appraised, and maintains ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 17025, ISO 27001 and AS9100D quality certifications.

