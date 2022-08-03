Tandym Group Announces Acquisition of Longford & Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym Group ("Tandym"), a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company, has acquired Longford & Company ("Longford"), a Boston-based technology consulting and executive search company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Tandym is backed by Mill Rock Capital, a growth and operations-oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned industrial businesses in North America.

Longford provides technology consulting and executive search services, primarily to clients in the Life Sciences, Pharmaceutical, and other industries. The acquisition further enhances the scale and scope of Tandym Tech, Tandym's technology vertical, and comes shortly after Tandym's acquisition of Metro Systems. As a result of this partnership with Tandym, Longford's clients will be able to access a broader range of services and expanded capabilities. It also strengthens Tandym's position as a trusted technology partner to its clients.

"Longford has a sterling reputation in Life Sciences," said Larry Dolinko, CEO of Tandym. "In addition to having an outstanding industry track record, Longford shares our commitment to delivering exceptional client service through a high-touch, highly personalized approach."

"We're incredibility excited to join forces with Tandym," added Sean McCourt, Founder and Managing Director of Longford. "Tandym is aligned with our commitment to service excellence, honesty, and creating value for our clients or candidates. With Tandym's infrastructure and broad service offerings, we'll be able to provide tailored solutions for our partners on a greater scale and at a national level."

Charles Heskett, Executive Chairman of Tandym and Senior Partner at Mill Rock Capital, added, "Longford's deep-rooted relationships in the Life Sciences industry in Boston and New England will foster commercial collaboration with Tandym's Life Sciences vertical. We are very excited about the expanded scope of services the combined platform can offer to the Life Sciences industry at large."

About Tandym Group

Tandym Group (formerly The Execu|Search Group) is a leading national recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S. The company serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including Healthcare, Technology, Life Sciences, and Professional Services (which includes Accounting, Financial Services, HR/People & Operations, and Legal). For more information, please visit: tandymgroup.com

About Longford & Company

Longford & Company is a strategic consulting and executive search firm committed to helping their clients solve technology and business problems. Longford focuses on providing highly specialized consultants on a wide range of technology and business-related projects and performing executive level search services for various industries.

About Mill Rock Capital

Great Mill Rock LLC dba Mill Rock Capital is a growth and operations oriented private investment firm that invests in well-positioned middle market industrial businesses in North America. Founded by Christopher Whalen and Adi Pekmezovic, Mill Rock Capital is purpose-built to invest in family-owned businesses, owner-operators and founder-led companies across six industry verticals. Focus sectors include chemicals, materials and packaging; industrial distribution; services; metals and engineered materials; transportation and logistics; and specialty manufacturing and industrial technology. This strategy leverages the deep expertise of the firm's principals, a majority of whom have direct operating experience in these same industries. Mill Rock Capital supports business transformation through a dual-sourcing strategy encompassing majority equity and Activ Capital® – debt, senior equity or hybrid investments which provide business owners value-added financial partnership without relinquishing a controlling stake. For more information, please visit millrock-cap.com.

