ROSEWOOD HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES ROSEWOOD RESIDENCES BEVERLY HILLS

The Exclusive Development Marks Rosewood's First Standalone Branded Residential Project in Los Angeles, California

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® continues to grow its portfolio of exceptional residences with the announcement of Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, the brand's first standalone residential condominium development in California. Located on Santa Monica Boulevard neighboring world-renowned landmarks and timeless Beverly Hills icons, the boutique development, comprised of 17 ultra-luxury residences, will serve as a model for enriched living in Southern California. Developed by Nahla Capital and GPI Companies, Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills is scheduled for completion in 2024, with sales to officially commence in 2023.

Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills (PRNewswire)

Situated in the heart of Beverly Hills, Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills features exterior architecture and interiors designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen, known internationally for his excellence in craftsmanship and design of residential developments, custom residences, and elegant restaurants. Evoking Rosewood's guiding A Sense of Place® philosophy, wherein each property reflects the texture and typology of its location, the residences will feature custom interiors and exquisite finishes that epitomize California's timeless and casual sophistication. Ranging from 3,000 to over 7,000 square feet, every private home comprises a vast array of truly unique amenities including private elevator access, large entry foyers, indoor and outdoor living areas, expansive chefs' kitchens with double islands, and mudroom/laundry rooms accessed by a discrete service elevator. Private swimming pools in nearly half the residences will create a focal point for their large terraces. Additional al-fresco features and amenities scattered across select residences include fully equipped outdoor kitchens, wet bars, and firepits, lending to exceptional living and entertaining.

"As the popularity of standalone branded residences continues to grow, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is thrilled to present this opportunity to enjoy the height of living in the prominent market of Beverly Hills," said Brad Berry, vice president of Global Residential Development at Rosewood Hotel Group. "Thoughtfully conceived to extend the utmost in design, service, and experience, Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills is poised to emerge as one of the most desirable destinations not only in California but across the country. We are proud to bring this incredible project to life alongside our partners and to further reinforce our commitment to delivering exceptional residential experiences in the most sought-after locations around the world."

Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills will be exclusively managed by a dedicated Rosewood Residential Team who oversee every aspect of the property's luxury service offerings. Coveted amenities will be available to its intimate group of homeowners, including a beautiful resort-like rooftop retreat featuring a pool, whirlpool spa, fitness center, and outdoor relaxation areas boasting breathtaking views of the city. Residents will also enjoy a communal rooftop lounge and dining spaces affording them the ability to host gatherings small or large.

"Nahla Capital and GPI Companies are proud to work alongside Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to introduce Rosewood Residences to the iconic Beverly Hills community," said Genghis Hadi, co-founder and managing principal of Nahla Capital. "Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills will consist of one-of-a-kind homes with many exquisite amenities, and we are excited to collaborate with Rosewood, Compass Development Marketing group, and best-in-class firms including Thomas Juul-Hansen and executive architect MVE Architects to bring this project to life."

For more information about Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, please visit www.9900SantaMonica.com.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® manages a global collection of 30 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 18 countries. Each Rosewood property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place® philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences offer a distinct opportunity for the ownership or rental of properties co-located with a Rosewood hotel or resort and of standalone for-sale residences. Rosewood Residences are defined by the brand's commitment to Enriched Living through thoughtful details and experiences that enhance the quality of life while evoking a sense of discovery and inspiration.

For more information: rosewoodhotels.com

About Nahla Capital

Nahla Capital is a New York based Real Estate Private Equity firm that manages and invests capital for institutional and global private clients in core urban markets in the United States. We invest in urban markets that are major gateway cities in the United States including New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin and Chicago, which have positive economic growth factors, compelling supply and demand dynamics, and strong employment sectors. At Nahla Capital we create a risk-adjusted investment strategy for our investors. We focus on delivering superior returns while actively managing exposure to risk and market fluctuations. We invest in core-plus, value add and opportunistic and mezzanine transactions. To date, Nahla Capital has invested in excess of $400 million in equity for a total AUM of $1.85 billion.

Lean more about Nahla Capital at https://www.nahlacapital.com

About GPI Companies

Founded in 2008 as Goldstein Planting Investments, GPI Companies is managed by Cliff Goldstein, Drew Planting, and Lee Wagman. GPI Companies is a real estate investment and development firm that pursues a targeted range of properties where value can be enhanced through repositioning, redevelopment, or increased operational efficiency. The company and its principals have a history of delivering superior returns to their investors by successfully identifying and exploiting mispriced assets while at the same time minimizing volatility. GPI has the expertise and experience to execute projects of various sizes and complexity. With a team of seasoned real estate executives, the company's real estate investments are managed and operated directly by GPI Companies. Capital partners include prominent private equity funds, public pension plans, offshore investors, and family offices. The three partners of GPI Companies have more than 100 years of combined experience and have acquired or developed over $6 billion in award-winning urban real estate assets and leased and managed more than 20 million square feet of commercial space.

Learn more about GPI at https://www.gpicompanies.com.

About Compass Development Marketing Group

From project inception to building sellout, Compass Development Marketing Group partners with the world's most forward-thinking developers and innovative architects through the lifespan of a project. Leveraging tenured expertise and the industry's most powerful technological resources, we provide strategic advice for record-breaking results. The company offers a comprehensive range of developer services, including research and analysis, planning and design, marketing and sales for luxury real estate. With nationwide representation in over 200 Compass offices, CDMG empowers residential developers with an unparalleled sales footprint in the United States. Licensed as Compass.

CDMG is a subsidiary of Compass, a Fortune 500 company and the leading real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume.

For more information, visit https://www.compass.com/development

Media Contact:

North America

Kendall Trainer

Nike Communications

Telephone: +1 646 654 3438

Kendall Trainer
Nike Communications
Telephone: +1 646 654 3438
Email: ktrainer@nikecomm.com

