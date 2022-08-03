Kohler Launches New Riff Bathroom Faucet Collection

KOHLER, Wis., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler, a global leader in the design and manufacture of kitchen and bath products, expands its line of bathroom faucet offerings with the new Riff Bathroom Faucet Collection. Like its corresponding kitchen collection, the Riff faucets are inspired by the grandeur of French Creole and Spanish Colonial architecture and capture the distinctive beauty of New Orleans and the American South. Its angular shapes paired with bold detailing make a memorable statement in any bathroom.

The new Riff Bathroom Collection features angular shapes paired with bold detailing. (PRNewswire)

The Riff Bathroom collection is designed to encourage personalization, as the offerings include different sizes and configurations to customize the space. Riff sink faucets include widespread, centerset, two single-control height options, and one- and two-handle wall-mount styles. The collection also includes bath spouts – both wall- and deck-mount options – a freestanding bath filler and showering components, bringing beauty and functionality to the everyday bathing experience. Add the finishing touches to the space with Riff towel bar and ring, bathrobe hook, toilet paper holder, drawer knobs and pulls, and lighting for a cohesive look.

Riff is available in five different finish options: Polished Chrome, to evoke a nostalgic look; Vibrant Brushed Nickel for a warm appearance; Vibrant Brushed Moderne Brass to add elegance; Vibrant Polished Nickel for a classic look; and Matte Black, for a sophisticated feel. Kohler's faucet finishes resist scratches, corrosion, and tarnishing, ensuring the fittings will make a statement for years to come.

To learn more about the Riff Bathroom Collection, please visit kohler.com .

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

