Kelly to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

TROY, Mich., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced it will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Peter Quigley, president and CEO, Olivier Thirot, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and James Polehna, chief investor relations officer and corporate secretary, will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings. A copy of Kelly's investor presentation is also available at kellyservices.com.

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We're always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ more than 350,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2021 was $4.9 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what's next for you.

