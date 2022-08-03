FRIXION, THE FIRST AND ONLY STEM PEN, LAUNCHES THE "FRIXION FOR GOOD" CAMPAIGN SUPPORTING GIRLS WHO CODE

Pilot Pen's STEM Authenticated™ Erasable FriXion ColorSticks invites pen users to help them support STEM education

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This back-to-school season, Pilot Corporation of America (Pilot Pen) and its line of erasable FriXion pens – the first and only pens to earn STEM Authenticated™ status from STEM.org – is excited to announce its "FriXion for Good" campaign. The campaign is inspired by the science that powers thermo-sensitive, erasable FriXion, and is designed to benefit STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) students and supports STEM education.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9068052-pilot-pens-stem-pen-frixion-for-good-supporting-girls-who-code

From August 3 through November 8, 2022, Pilot will donate 25 percent of the profits (up to $50,000) from every purchase of the FriXion ColorSticks 10-packs sold at Walmart, Target, and other retailers nationwide, and of the FriXion ColorSticks 16-pack sold on Amazon, to Girls Who Code. If 7,143 people were to erase with FriXion pens at the same time it would generate one million degrees of heat. Pilot is also encouraging consumers to join the movement and help generate "FriXion for Good" by writing and erasing with FriXion. Pilot invites FriXion fans to help achieve this goal and to get involved by sharing on Instagram how they use their FriXion pens and including #FriXionForGood. For each #FriXionForGood hashtag used in an in-feed post on Instagram and TikTok through November 8, 2022, Pilot will donate $5, up to an additional $10,000, for a total potential donation of $60,000 to Girls Who Code.

"At Pilot, we are passionate about STEM education, and are proud to be able to help empower STEM students. FriXion writes smoothly and the innovative, thermo-sensitive ink disappears from the page at 140 degrees Fahrenheit with the heat-generated from erasing friction," said Ariann Langsam, Vice President of Marketing for Pilot Pen. "So, if 7,143 people erase with FriXion pens and support #FriXionForGood, they will generate one million degrees for good in support of Girls Who Code."

In addition to the "FriXion for Good" campaign, Pilot also supports STEM education by providing a collection of free downloadable lesson plans developed in partnership with STEM.org. These lessons and accompanying demonstration videos are led by celebrated science educator and TikTok sensation, Phil Cook (@ChemTeacherPhil). They are designed to help bring STEM concepts to life in fun and engaging ways for students in grades K-12. The lesson plans empower educators and students to conduct STEM experiments on everything from thermo-sensitivity to covalent bonds in the classroom or at home utilizing FriXion's unique, thermo-sensitive erasable ink properties. FriXion is an economical and accessible way to bring STEM principles to life.

STEM education is an area of increasing focus among parents and educators, as competency in these areas are strong indicators of future career success. STEM education not only encourages analytical and critical thinking skills and provides the building blocks for innovation and creative problem-solving. Studies also show that kids who are exposed to STEM concepts from a young age are more likely to show interest in pursuing STEM careers. This is important as STEM-related jobs are projected to grow at a much higher rate than non-STEM jobs in the coming years.1

FriXion erasable products are available in a variety of styles and options, including capped and retractable gel pens, fine and bold point marker pens, as well as neon and pastel highlighters, with premium erasable products ideal for students and anyone who enjoys mistake free writing.

To learn more about "FriXion for Good", visit FriXionSTEM.com. Also, follow Pilot Pen on social media for more information at Facebook.com/PilotPen or @PilotPenUSA on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

ABOUT PILOT CORPORATION OF AMERICA

Pilot Pen offers superlative writing instruments renowned for quality, performance, cutting-edge technology and consumer satisfaction. Widely acknowledged as an innovator, Pilot was first to introduce Americans to fine-point writing, and currently maintains the top share position in the gel, rolling ball and erasable pen categories. Pilot's line of acclaimed products includes the G2 Gel Ink, Precise V5/V7 Rolling Ball and FriXion Erasable pen lines, as well as Acroball Advanced Ink Ball Point pens and the ergonomic Dr. Grip family of products. Pilot Pen manufactures and distributes from its state-of-the-art facility in Jacksonville, Florida; its parent company is the oldest and largest manufacturer of writing instruments in Japan. For more: www.pilotpen.us.

ABOUT GIRLS WHO CODE

Girls Who Code is an international nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip young women with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st-century opportunities. Since launching in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 450,000 girls through our in-person programming and we have nearly 90,000 college-aged alumni. We have sparked culture change through marketing campaigns and advocacy efforts, generating 13 billion engagements globally. In 2018, the organization was named the #1 Most Innovative Non-Profit on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list.

Follow the organization on social media @GirlsWhoCode.

ABOUT STEM.ORG

Founded in 2001, STEM.org Educational Research™ (SER) is the longest continually-operating, privately held STEM education research and credentialing organization in America. Through an extensive collaborative effort, SER has worked closely with pedagogical researchers, an international coalition of educators, administrators, NGO's and schools to establish a trusted set of STEM benchmarks. The resources and proven best-practices of this initiative have led to the world's original and most recognized, blockchain-secured algorithmic STEM credentialing framework: STEM.org Accredited™ for Programs, STEM.org Certified™ for People, and STEM.org Authenticated™ for Products.

1 https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/stem-employment.htm

FOR MORE MEDIA INFORMATION:

KAITLIN HARRIS

BRIGHT RED AGENCY · 850.668.6824

PILOTPENPR@BRIGHTREDAGENCY.COM

View original content:

SOURCE Pilot Pen