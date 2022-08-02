WorkWave Launches ServiceBot™ by WorkWave, Delivering Powerful AI Sales Technology to a Variety of Service Industries

ServiceBot™ combines operational data and artificial intelligence to interact with prospects, creating new home services customers during the first online interaction

HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave ® , a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, has announced the launch of ServiceBot, a highly successful sales automation tool which makes e-commerce easy via an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled chatbot that lives on a company's website. Formerly known as Lawnbot, ServiceBot will now be available for all service industries, from lawn care to pest control to cleaning, and more.

"At WorkWave, we have made a promise to propel the industries we lead forward, and this means continuing to deliver innovation that helps our customers win and outpace their competition — ServiceBot clearly does that," says WorkWave CEO David F. Giannetto. "ServiceBot is the first use of AI technology within WorkWave platforms and solutions, and opens the door across the entire portfolio to incorporate this type of technology into other areas that drive operational efficiency or improve the customer experience. Hundreds of our customers are already using ServiceBot to generate new customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

ServiceBot shows the power of WorkWave's business model, and its recent expansion to lead multiple industries, by bringing its greater resources to bear, helping Lawnbot to evolve into ServiceBot which can now support any home service business. ServiceBot automates the sales process and allows consumers to purchase, schedule and pay for service visits right on their website, through AI-driven, human-like interactions. ServiceBot is seamlessly integrated into WorkWave's industry-leading platforms including Real Green SA5 and is currently being integrated into PestPac, with ServMan and WinTeam soon to come.

With ServiceBot, customers can offer service to potential customers at any moment. As a mobile device-friendly, 24-hour, one-stop-shop sales automation tool, ServiceBot is able to sell to customers wherever they are, at any time.

Notable ServiceBot features include:

Complete branding aligned with individual businesses

Real-time pricing tables to ensure the most accurate quotes

Optimization for mobile users

Safe, secure payment acceptance

A detailed dashboard to see all sales and lead data in real time

Ability to generate great reviews with ReviewBot

Sales enablement across 25 different service categories

To learn more about ServiceBot, visit goservicebot.com .

About WorkWave

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow best-in-class companies to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. For more information, visit workwave.com.

