RNR Tire Express Franchisees Team Up to Gift Backpacks and Back-to-School Supplies

Neighborhood Tire & Wheel Retailer Provides for Record Number of Students in 8th Annual Giveaway

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Augusts arrival marks the beginning of back-to-school month, and with it, communities nationwide have already begun gearing up for a full year of classes and curriculum. To help students start off on the right foot, RNR Tire Express (RNR), the nation's leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels, is gifting nearly 4,000 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to families and kids around the country for their 2022 Back to School Giveaway.

A total of 13 RNR franchisees, responsible for the combined operations of 77 franchise locations throughout the U.S., will be spearheading this year's initiative - marking 2022 as the most expansive and impactful year-to-date for the giveaway. Interested customers are encouraged to contact their nearest participating RNR location to inquire about receiving a free back-to-school bundle. Promotions do vary by location and are only available while supplies last.

"RNR Tire Express might be a national brand but our mindset is focused on our local communities. We're your neighborhood tire store, first and foremost," said Larry Sutton, founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express. "I can think of nothing that exemplifies our mission better than the growing involvement that our franchisees have in this yearly tradition and the desire they have to make a positive impact and support the people and families in each of their respective locales."

This is now the eighth consecutive year that RNR Tire Express has coordinated a back-to-school giveaway. And as the franchise has continued to grow year after year, so too has the scope of this charitable endeavor. The intention, of course, being to lend a hand to even more students and gift more backpacks as each school year rolls around.

Participating Stores Locations for 2022 Include:

ALABAMA – Opelika

ARIZONA – Glendale

ARKANSAS – El Dorado; Springdale; Van Buren; Blytheville; Hot Springs; Paragould; Jonesboro; Ft. Smith; Little Rock; Rogers; Fayetteville; Conway; Jacksonville

FLORIDA – Tampa; Orlando; West Palm Beach; Clearwater; Sebring; Port Richey; Brandon; Sarasota; Kissimmee; Orange Park; Daytona Beach; Jacksonville; Bradenton; St. Petersburg; Leesburg; Ocala

GEORGIA – Warner Robins; Macon; Columbus; Albany; Valdosta

ILLINOIS – Rockford

INDIANA – Clarksville; Mishawaka; Franklin; Columbus

KENTUCKY – Louisville

LOUISIANA – Lafayette; Lake Charles; Bossier City; Ruston; Alexandria; West Monroe

MICHIGAN – Wyoming

MISSOURI – Springfield; Joplin; West Plains

NEVADA – Reno

OHIO – Delaware; Marion; Toledo; Springfield

OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma City; Moore; Muskogee

PENNSYLVANIA – Monroeville

TEXAS – Waco; Hewitt; Lufkin; Killeen; Tyler; Bryan; Abilene; Longview; Texarkana; Beaumont

Given the inflationary pressures that continue to take their toll on millions of Americans, the arrival of this year's giveaway couldn't come at timelier point. While simple in nature, for countless families, receiving such a gift represents one less expense to worry about. One need that RNR is happy to shoulder the burden of on their behalf.

Founded in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, no hassle payment options that fit each customer's budget. RNR offers and professionally installs safe, quality tires and custom wheels to a growing and underserved market and has established a business model that allows clients to pay off name brand tires and wheels with a weekly or monthly option that is affordable to them.

For more information regarding the RNR Tire Express brand, please visit https://rnrtires.com/.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to 166 locations in 27 states. Earlier this year, the brand was ranked in Franchise Times' Top 200+ list, and was also recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR was ranked No. 133 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2021 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country. For more information regarding the RNR franchise opportunity, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com .

