DSG Expands into Iowa with Acquisition of Brown Supply Company

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Supply Group (DSG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Brown Supply Company in an asset purchase effective August 2, 2022. Founded in 1940, Brown Supply is a leading distributor of Waterworks products such as water/sewer pipes, fire hydrants, marking flags, equipment, and supplies with four locations across Iowa.

Dakota Supply Group Expands into Iowa with Acquisition of Brown Supply Company

The current owner, Kevin Doud, will remain with the business. Kevin will become the Region Sales Manager for Iowa. In this role, he will help facilitate DSG's waterworks expansion across Iowa. The company will operate as Brown Supply Company, A DSG Company, before eventually transitioning to the DSG brand.

"We are excited to be part of a winning team that is committed to growth," says Doud. "We have the utmost faith in DSG moving forward and are here to keep serving our customers in the best way possible."

"We're excited to welcome the Brown Supply Company associates to the DSG team of employee-owners," DSG President & CEO Paul Kennedy said. "Brown Supply Company has been a customer-focused market leader in Iowa for over 60 years we look forward to building on this history in the years ahead. This strategic acquisition expands DSG's footprint to a new state and provides a foundation for further segment expansion."

DSG is one of the Midwest's leading distributors of innovative products and services for the following industries: electrical; plumbing; HVAC/R; utility; communications; automation; waterworks; and on-site sewer, water, and well. DSG is a 100% employee-owned company with more than 900 employee-owners in more than 50 locations across seven states.

