Natera Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will release results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market close on August 4, 2022. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results, business activities and financial outlook.

To access the call, please register using the link below. You will then receive dial-in details and a unique PIN needed to join the call.

Earnings Conference Call Information: Event: Natera's Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, August 4, 2022 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) Registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe5f2760824684a6ba2abc45faf3aa41e

A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com .

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health and enable earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com .

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-826-2350

Media: Paul Greenland, VP of Corporate Marketing, Natera, Inc., pr@natera.com

